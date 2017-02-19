|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7499
|
ThePrinter wrote:
This always annoys because 8/9 times out of 10 you just see the captain jog back in line without ever saying anything. Completely pointless.
The point is that, the team know that the captain has been spoken to.
Very rarely, if at all does the captain actually go and speak to his team.
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:09 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14781
|
Even though the games weren't classics and I have concerns over where RL is going as a spectacle to watch...this is great news for SL. The RFL & Club marketing teams need to get off their back sides and get some promotion done. Any English success against Australia goes down well with the general public, and we need to make the most of it.
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:10 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 927
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
The point is that, the team know that the captain has been spoken to.
Very rarely, if at all does the captain actually go and speak to his team.
Yes , it's the next to last warning
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:12 pm
|
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8332
Location: Leeds
|
UllFC wrote:
Even though the games weren't classics and I have concerns over where RL is going as a spectacle to watch...this is great news for SL. The RFL & Club marketing teams need to get off their back sides and get some promotion done. Any English success against Australia goes down well with the general public, and we need to make the most of it.
I thought Warrington-Brisbane was a great spectacle, played at a high intensity.
|
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.
At least he'd lose his virginity.
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:17 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9481
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
The point is that, the team know that the captain has been spoken to.
Very rarely, if at all does the captain actually go and speak to his team.
Not everybody on the team will know what's been said between captain and referee though as they're too far away. We know because we can hear the refs on tv but the ref and captain in conversation can't always be assumed to be that the whole team is on a warning from players who are 20/30m away from said conversation.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:21 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14781
|
Charlie Sheen wrote:
I thought Warrington-Brisbane was a great spectacle, played at a high intensity.
It was the better of the two, but I still feel the game is lacking some flair these days
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:22 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 927
|
ThePrinter wrote:
Not everybody on the team will know what's been said between captain and referee though as they're too far away. We know because we can hear the refs on tv but the ref and captain in conversation can't always be assumed to be that the whole team is on a warning from players who are 20/30m away from said conversation.
That's the captains problem , not the refs
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:31 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2007 9:34 pm
Posts: 94
Location: A desert pillar
|
I remember Sinfield asking a referee to give him time to speak to his team before restarting play, but I can't remember other captains picking up the obvious advantages in doing that.
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:36 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 718
|
UllFC wrote:
It was the better of the two, but I still feel the game is lacking some flair these days
Have you watched the NRL lately? It's turned into British bulldog.
Regards
King James
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 7:46 pm
|
Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 251
|
Cronulla and Brisbane will probably be happy to have got some pretty high intensity run outs before their season starts. We should try and organise something like our top three going over there to play next time. All our teams would be delighted to get the chance to go over and I'm sure pretty much all the Aussie teams would be delighted to play us over there.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bentleberry, Biff Tannen, Bing [Bot], bren2k, brooklands tap room, cas all the way, Charlie Sheen, ColD, Disney cat, Fieldheadrhino, g_balls, Ganson's Optician, Google [Bot], jakeyg95, JEAN CAPDOUZE, kobashi, Les Norton, Mark_W, MikeyWire, MollySylphrena, Moving Forward, mrpurfect, onewild, Paddyfc, shinymcshine, Simeon Stylites, spartakmixtapes, tenerifeRhino, The Avenger, The Ghost of '99, TheElectricGlidingWarrior, WARRIORCRAIG, Willzay, wire-quin, yossarian, Ziggy Stardust and 207 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|