Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:06 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
This always annoys because 8/9 times out of 10 you just see the captain jog back in line without ever saying anything. Completely pointless.


The point is that, the team know that the captain has been spoken to.
Very rarely, if at all does the captain actually go and speak to his team.

Re: World Club Series

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:09 pm
Even though the games weren't classics and I have concerns over where RL is going as a spectacle to watch...this is great news for SL. The RFL & Club marketing teams need to get off their back sides and get some promotion done. Any English success against Australia goes down well with the general public, and we need to make the most of it.

Re: World Club Series

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:10 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
The point is that, the team know that the captain has been spoken to.
Very rarely, if at all does the captain actually go and speak to his team.


Yes , it's the next to last warning
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: World Club Series

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:12 pm
UllFC wrote:
Even though the games weren't classics and I have concerns over where RL is going as a spectacle to watch...this is great news for SL. The RFL & Club marketing teams need to get off their back sides and get some promotion done. Any English success against Australia goes down well with the general public, and we need to make the most of it.


I thought Warrington-Brisbane was a great spectacle, played at a high intensity.
Re: World Club Series

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:17 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
The point is that, the team know that the captain has been spoken to.
Very rarely, if at all does the captain actually go and speak to his team.


Not everybody on the team will know what's been said between captain and referee though as they're too far away. We know because we can hear the refs on tv but the ref and captain in conversation can't always be assumed to be that the whole team is on a warning from players who are 20/30m away from said conversation.
Re: World Club Series

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:21 pm
Charlie Sheen wrote:
I thought Warrington-Brisbane was a great spectacle, played at a high intensity.


It was the better of the two, but I still feel the game is lacking some flair these days

Re: World Club Series

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:22 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
Not everybody on the team will know what's been said between captain and referee though as they're too far away. We know because we can hear the refs on tv but the ref and captain in conversation can't always be assumed to be that the whole team is on a warning from players who are 20/30m away from said conversation.


That's the captains problem , not the refs
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: World Club Series

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:31 pm
I remember Sinfield asking a referee to give him time to speak to his team before restarting play, but I can't remember other captains picking up the obvious advantages in doing that.

Re: World Club Series

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:36 pm
UllFC wrote:
It was the better of the two, but I still feel the game is lacking some flair these days


Have you watched the NRL lately? It's turned into British bulldog.

