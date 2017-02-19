WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Club Series

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:05 pm
jakeyg95
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 249
SmokeyTA wrote:
:lol:


You constantly moan about the poor standard of Super League yet call that a "try for the ages". Poor trolling attempt even by your standards.

Re: World Club Series

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:11 pm
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22188
jakeyg95 wrote:
You constantly moan about the poor standard of Super League yet call that a "try for the ages". Poor trolling attempt even by your standards.

The body control required to get that ball back in and get it down, whilst staying the field of play was outrageous.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: World Club Series

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:22 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9478
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
SmokeyTA wrote:
The body control required to get that ball back in and get it down, whilst staying the field of play was outrageous.


"get the ball back in" it was never out and he just fell on it and his starting position when he dived meant it was easy to not go into touch.

As scrappy a try you'd see if it was given.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: World Club Series

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:24 pm
jakeyg95
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 249
SmokeyTA wrote:
The body control required to get that ball back in and get it down, whilst staying the field of play was outrageous.


Absolute rubbish. He completely missed the ball going for the kick, it came forward off his knee and he was fortunate that it bounced up nicely for him rather than bouncing straight off out of play. I agree it was a try but it was nothing special at all.

Re: World Club Series

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:34 pm
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22188
Rugby league, with friends like these...
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: World Club Series

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:42 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7137
GUBRATS wrote:
Well I'm surprised Cronulla aren't winning , considering they've got 15 people on the pitch almost all the time , on 23 minutes their ' trainer ' in the orange shirt was pointing to the spot he wanted his player to run , it's like they're under 8s


They've been taking tips from wire. Briers spends almost as much time on the pitch now as he did when he was playing. Marshall was the same before him.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: World Club Series

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:43 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6003
Hicks is having a shocker. Gallen wasn't tackled when he offloaded and Bateman was offside.

Re: World Club Series

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:50 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9478
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
SmokeyTA wrote:
Rugby league, with friends like these...


Why? Because we don't call a bang average try spectacular?
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: World Club Series

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:52 pm
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22188
ThePrinter wrote:
Why? Because we don't call a bang average try spectacular?

If you wish. Its your loss really.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: World Club Series

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:59 pm
jakeyg95
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 249
Thank god the referee allowed that. Absolute try for the ages.
