WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Club Series

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace World Club Series

 
Post a reply

Re: World Club Series

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 12:01 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9474
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
SmokeyTA wrote:
He wasnt the England coach in 1992

or 1994

or 1997

or 2001

or 2007

or 2015.

But sure, Brisbane only play in the WCC because Wayne Bennett is England coach.


How many of those times did they come over as Champions? Getting the champion team over we've managed for the actual WCC title match. How many years did it take for this extended format before the NRL teams said no to the games that had no title on the line?
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: World Club Series

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 1:57 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 919
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
I've not seen it back on telly yet. But he was taking us back a massive ten all night, if we were offside I'd say it was equal in both sides and he did his best to not penalise them at the ptb. He pinged us twice for not square when they had similar and worse during the game and then a soft holding down, when again they were doing worse unpunished.


Try minute 23 when the dirty Aussie hooker smashed his elbow into Russels head then pulled him down by the head before raking across his face
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: World Club Series

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:12 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2097
Location: LEYTH
ThePrinter wrote:
Jean, no one reads your posts carefully.


:lol: :CLAP: :lol:
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: World Club Series

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:32 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22181
ThePrinter wrote:
How many of those times did they come over as Champions? Getting the champion team over we've managed for the actual WCC title match. How many years did it take for this extended format before the NRL teams said no to the games that had no title on the line?

How many of those years were Brisbane the NRL champions? 2. (though in fairness the NRL didnt exist for some)

Of the two times the WCC has included teams other than the champions and Wayne Bennett hasnt been coach of England, The biggest club in RL has participated.

Happy to help.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: World Club Series

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:53 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9474
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
SmokeyTA wrote:
How many of those years were Brisbane the NRL champions? 2. (though in fairness the NRL didnt exist for some)

Of the two times the WCC has included teams other than the champions and Wayne Bennett hasnt been coach of England, The biggest club in RL has participated.

Happy to help.


I didn't say NRL champions, I said champions and 3 of those times they were. 1 time was a tournament that featured all SL and NRL teams that was such a flop that we didn't even have a WCC game for another 3 years.

Will Brisbane still come over as non champions when Bennett isn't in charge or will they take the same stance most NRL clubs did this year? Even if they keep coming it'll be a bit boring for it to just be Brisbane every year.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, BiltonRobin, Clearwing, jakeyg95, Mark_W, Willzay, Yahoo [Bot] and 135 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,522,5281,49475,7704,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
18-0
SHEFFIELD  
...Latest
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
10-10
BRADFORD  
...Latest
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
10-0
CRONULLATV  
...Burgess try, Escare goal - LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
6-12
HULL KR  
...Latest
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
0-6
FEATHERSTONE  
...Latest
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
12-6
LONDON  
...Latest
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  