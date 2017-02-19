SmokeyTA wrote: He wasnt the England coach in 1992



or 1994



or 1997



or 2001



or 2007



or 2015.



But sure, Brisbane only play in the WCC because Wayne Bennett is England coach.

How many of those times did they come over as Champions? Getting the champion team over we've managed for the actual WCC title match. How many years did it take for this extended format before the NRL teams said no to the games that had no title on the line?