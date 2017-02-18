Wilde 3 wrote: On the Broncos forum all the same excuses are coming out. Always offside, never played it correctly so got a roll on, dodgy ref and Cooper should have been sent off for punching. Breaks my heart!

I've not seen it back on telly yet. But he was taking us back a massive ten all night, if we were offside I'd say it was equal in both sides and he did his best to not penalise them at the ptb. He pinged us twice for not square when they had similar and worse during the game and then a soft holding down, when again they were doing worse unpunished.