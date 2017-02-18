|
SmokeyTA wrote:
Thankfully the biggest rugby club in the world was a bit more outward looking...Perhaps there is a link?
The link being their head coach is England coach, when he moves on from either role will they be as outward looking.
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:40 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
The link being their head coach is England coach, when he moves on from either role will they be as outward looking.
Yes. If you read my post carefully you will see that I explain why (reason 1).
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:50 pm
caslad75 wrote:
Well done Wire. Great win that. See you Friday!
Spot on, great performance from Wire
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:50 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Yes. If you read my post carefully you will see that I explain why (reason 1).
Jean, no one reads your posts carefully.
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:55 pm
On the Broncos forum all the same excuses are coming out. Always offside, never played it correctly so got a roll on, dodgy ref and Cooper should have been sent off for punching. Breaks my heart!
Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:02 am
Wilde 3 wrote:
On the Broncos forum all the same excuses are coming out. Always offside, never played it correctly so got a roll on, dodgy ref and Cooper should have been sent off for punching. Breaks my heart!
I've not seen it back on telly yet. But he was taking us back a massive ten all night, if we were offside I'd say it was equal in both sides and he did his best to not penalise them at the ptb. He pinged us twice for not square when they had similar and worse during the game and then a soft holding down, when again they were doing worse unpunished.
Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:05 am
Aussie's making excuses when they lose? Like death and taxes, it's always going to happen.
That was the best game of the season by a mile, hopefully the series will go back to 3 games next year.
Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:37 am
If the British ref favoured the British team (he didn't) it would make a refreshing change. Far too often our refs bend over for Aussie teams, probably in the hope they will be selected to officiate tests down under and have a nice little paid holiday...
