SmokeyTA wrote:
Thankfully the biggest rugby club in the world was a bit more outward looking...Perhaps there is a link?
The link being their head coach is England coach, when he moves on from either role will they be as outward looking.
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:40 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
The link being their head coach is England coach, when he moves on from either role will they be as outward looking.
Yes. If you read my post carefully you will see that I explain why (reason 1).
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:50 pm
caslad75 wrote:
Well done Wire. Great win that. See you Friday!
Spot on, great performance from Wire
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:50 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Yes. If you read my post carefully you will see that I explain why (reason 1).
Jean, no one reads your posts carefully.
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:55 pm
On the Broncos forum all the same excuses are coming out. Always offside, never played it correctly so got a roll on, dodgy ref and Cooper should have been sent off for punching. Breaks my heart!
