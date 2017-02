AntonyGiant wrote: I wouldn't say it's pointless and meaningless but it proves nothing in terms of NRL vs SL.

It's nice to see an English team finally take advantage of the Aussie team in there pre season.

Brisbane are clearly under cooked but fair play to the ruthlessness of Wire. They are playing brilliant.

Don't get me wrong it's been a terrific performance by Wire. However, the one that really is matters is tomorrow's. Extra WCC are pointless because they're not going to win anything and might as well be extra friendlies.