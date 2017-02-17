Psychedelic Casual wrote: You've not read my post have you? I said it's a myth the Aussies don't take the WCC seriously. Not the series. But before that said what's the problem if some aren't interested in the WCS when the biggest name in this sport is. I know it's more than a few lines long, but this isn't Twitter, read posts properly before picking one tiny bit of it out and getting it wrong.

The whole point of the WCC and or the WCS is that is is supposed to be THE BEST clubs from both hemispheres and not just clubs that are up for a pre season game against a club side from a different nation.Are you proposing that we have a couple of games every season, featuring Wigan v Brisbane and say, Leeds v Sydney Roosters just because they are "big" clubs and forget the original concept ?Sorry for not hanging on your every word but, the sport needs to do things properly and not go half cock at everything.You mention test matches and the six nations as examples of "meaningless competitions".Last time I looked, the six nations played in a round robin style league and the top of the league were crowned Champions.Cricket is slightly different in that National sides compete in test series' and the only thing at stake is being "the better team". The point here is that they are not "selling" that game on the basis of becoming the "best in the world"As I said, sorry for not going through your whole post previously but, it didn't really warrant it.