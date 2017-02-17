WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Club Series

You only have to have a quick look at the aussie RL sites to get the gist that apart from Brisbane Bronco's no one else is remotely interested in the WCC.
ThePrinter wrote:
An extra 4 months of planning, marketing, promoting it, selling tickets. Do you honestly think the RFL and SL clubs can do the same job in just two weeks on the half chance that the lineups are the same as in the GF's?

It's obviously not working
I don't even know what time these games are being played. I know I could look them up- but if they'd been promoted I'd already know....
wrencat1873 wrote:
Just to pick up on your point about the Aussies taking it seriously.

Why is it that they didn't send over their 3 "true contenders" last season ?
So, not that seriously then :SUBMISSION:

You've not read my post have you? I said it's a myth the Aussies don't take the WCC seriously. Not the series. But before that said what's the problem if some aren't interested in the WCS when the biggest name in this sport is. I know it's more than a few lines long, but this isn't Twitter, read posts properly before picking one tiny bit of it out and getting it wrong.
