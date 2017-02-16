ThePrinter wrote: But the venue won't be known in advance, with 3 weeks to go they will be four possible locations, maybe even Catalans.

There only needs to be 2 venues, maybe only 1.If we know that the game is going to be played in the UK, choose a venue in advance and do the same if it's in Aus.It doesnt have to be at Headinley if Leeds win Super League or at The DW if Wigan win, just a top venue that can be sold tickets can be sold for all year round, obviously reserving sufficient numbers for "home" fans, just as we do for the GF or CC final.If there was ambition and desire, the game (World Club Final) could be played at a sold out Wembley as a double header, with the 2 Cup Final winners playing first.That would make it an event for both neutrals and club supporters alike.It would beat playing in front of 18/20,000 at a "Northern" stadium.