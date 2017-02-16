|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1696
|
ThePrinter wrote:
So roughly 7 days in advance of coming over an Australian team can easily book all accommodation for a FULL squad of players, coaching staff and club officials for several nights just that easy?
Do you think the day after winning a GF that the NRL champions want to be busy looking for hotels in the Wigan area? They won't give a damn.
Seriously, what are you going on about?
Yes, it is that easy. I'm not talking about Paul Gallen going online & looking on booking.com as soon as the final whistle has gone. But yes, a member of staff at the club could quite easily book their travel and accommodation the day after the final.
How long does it take you to book a trip? It's not difficult.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:18 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9426
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
DGM wrote:
I don't think it does particularly.
Having it at the current time of the season devalues the concept way more IMO. It disrupts the start of the SL season, the teams are different (as has been mentioned), the NRL side is always "undercooked" and if they win it shows how crap SL is, if they lose then it's because they're a few weeks behind in their season preparation.
This won't stop excuses being made. It'll still be an issue for which ever team travels. If SL lose then people will say we play too many games over here. If a team like Wigan last year are missing several first teamers through injury that will be mentioned as not their strongest team so not a true indicator.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:21 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1696
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
The main problem playing 2 weeks after the grand final, is that the World Cup starts 3 weeks after the grand final.
Exactly, the current International calendar shoehorned into late October/November is the main reason that you can't hold the WC at seasons end, that was recognised a few pages back on the thread.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:24 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1696
|
ThePrinter wrote:
This won't stop excuses being made. It'll still be an issue for which ever team travels. If SL lose then people will say we play too many games over here. If a team like Wigan last year are missing several first teamers through injury that will be mentioned as not their strongest team so not a true indicator.
Well, yes you're right. I don't think anyone has said that there's a perfect time for the game to be played, and each option has it's own benefits and flaws. I just think that playing at seasons end is more beneficial and less flawed than playing it now.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:31 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9426
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
DGM wrote:
Well, yes you're right. I don't think anyone has said that there's a perfect time for the game to be played, and each option has it's own benefits and flaws. I just think that playing at seasons end is more beneficial and less flawed than playing it now.
The benefit that's keeps getting mentioned is that it would be the two GF winning lineups playing each other. I just think there's a massive question mark on whether that would actually happen though especially for an NRL team coming over here. I think they would leave a lot of first teamers at home to recover from a long season.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:42 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7481
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
The main problem playing 2 weeks after the grand final, is that the World Cup starts 3 weeks after the grand final.
Although The RFL are not known for their clever thinking and forward planning, I dont think that we should be talking about the next WCC but, we should certainly be looking further down the line and working out what is best for the sport, TV and media exposure for these events and as a season opener (well, just about), it just loses any impact.
In some ways it's similar to the Charity Shield in football.
Everyone turns up and watches the game but, nobody really gives a toss, as the bigger games are still to come.
As I say, it depends what we want from the event.
If it really is thae big one ie. the best club(s) from each hemisphere trying to decide the best club side in the world, there should be a build up to the game and it should be bigger than the grand final.
Whether that is how we want it to be "sold", is another question but, really, it should be a huge event.
If not, we're just money spinning. Not neccesarily a bad thing but, are we really getting the best out of the event ?
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 4:12 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1696
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Although The RFL are not known for their clever thinking and forward planning, I dont think that we should be talking about the next WCC but, we should certainly be looking further down the line and working out what is best for the sport, TV and media exposure for these events and as a season opener (well, just about), it just loses any impact.
In some ways it's similar to the Charity Shield in football.
Everyone turns up and watches the game but, nobody really gives a toss, as the bigger games are still to come.
As I say, it depends what we want from the event.
If it really is thae big one ie. the best club(s) from each hemisphere trying to decide the best club side in the world, there should be a build up to the game and it should be bigger than the grand final.
Whether that is how we want it to be "sold", is another question but, really, it should be a huge event.
If not, we're just money spinning. Not neccesarily a bad thing but, are we really getting the best out of the event ?
That's a good point. Which sports have a major, respected trophy up for grabs at the start of a season.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alleycat, AntonyGiant, BD20Cougar, Clearwing, Grimmy, JEAN CAPDOUZE, jeffvickers, Karen, le penguin, mrpurfect, stouffer, ThePrinter, Tron, yorkieboy52 and 112 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|