Although The RFL are not known for their clever thinking and forward planning, I dont think that we should be talking about the next WCC but, we should certainly be looking further down the line and working out what is best for the sport, TV and media exposure for these events and as a season opener (well, just about), it just loses any impact.

In some ways it's similar to the Charity Shield in football.

Everyone turns up and watches the game but, nobody really gives a toss, as the bigger games are still to come.

As I say, it depends what we want from the event.

If it really is thae big one ie. the best club(s) from each hemisphere trying to decide the best club side in the world, there should be a build up to the game and it should be bigger than the grand final.

Whether that is how we want it to be "sold", is another question but, really, it should be a huge event.

If not, we're just money spinning. Not neccesarily a bad thing but, are we really getting the best out of the event ?