DGM wrote: It's a World Club game played at a club sides home ground. You comparing it to filling the GF or CC at Old Trafford and Wembley is a little bit of an exaggeration. I agree, they aren't the same at all, and I didn't bring up the comparison.



So basically your only challenge to the WC being 2 weeks after the GF's is that it isn't long enough for tickets to sell to neutrals?





Compare it to the end of the season. Between Round30 and the Playoff semi is 1 week. Going into R30 Hull v Wire last season, we could've been in the semi finals at home, at Wire or at Wigan. We had a week to sort tickets, with the venues in place beforehand depending on the outcome.



Then there's the playoff semi and the week before the Grand Final. Plenty of fans will wait to see if their team gets there and then get a ticket in that week.



A WC two weeks after the GF's is plenty of time to sort a ticket out.

Yes you mention playoff semis, and iirc they've gotten plenty of stick before for poor attendances compared to normal league games.And that's dealing with two teams not far apart. We're asking one team to come from the other side of the world.This should be one of our marquee events of the season, inviting the best of the NRL over and people's solution is to block book several hotels and training bases across the M62. That's not marquee that's a mess. Do the NRL team have any say in what hotels & training bases are booked for them? Do we know when they want to come over? One team might be happy to get over here as early as possible to prepare, another might prefer to rock up only a few days in advance. It's little details like that that people are overlooking because they want to see it happen they don't want to see the problems.