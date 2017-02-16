|
DGM wrote:
It's a World Club game played at a club sides home ground. You comparing it to filling the GF or CC at Old Trafford and Wembley is a little bit of an exaggeration. I agree, they aren't the same at all, and I didn't bring up the comparison.
So basically your only challenge to the WC being 2 weeks after the GF's is that it isn't long enough for tickets to sell to neutrals?
Compare it to the end of the season. Between Round30 and the Playoff semi is 1 week. Going into R30 Hull v Wire last season, we could've been in the semi finals at home, at Wire or at Wigan. We had a week to sort tickets, with the venues in place beforehand depending on the outcome.
Then there's the playoff semi and the week before the Grand Final. Plenty of fans will wait to see if their team gets there and then get a ticket in that week.
A WC two weeks after the GF's is plenty of time to sort a ticket out.
Yes you mention playoff semis, and iirc they've gotten plenty of stick before for poor attendances compared to normal league games.
And that's dealing with two teams not far apart. We're asking one team to come from the other side of the world.
This should be one of our marquee events of the season, inviting the best of the NRL over and people's solution is to block book several hotels and training bases across the M62. That's not marquee that's a mess. Do the NRL team have any say in what hotels & training bases are booked for them? Do we know when they want to come over? One team might be happy to get over here as early as possible to prepare, another might prefer to rock up only a few days in advance. It's little details like that that people are overlooking because they want to see it happen they don't want to see the problems.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 1:40 pm
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12154
I like the idea of playing it at the end of the season, but is there a danger of devaluing the Grand Final? For example, let's say Wigan win the Grand Final in 2016, then two weeks later get spanked by Cronulla, does that take the shine off the Grand Final win, and in doing so put a dampener on the UK game as a whole?
Thu Feb 16, 2017 1:59 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
Yes you mention playoff semis, and iirc they've gotten plenty of stick before for poor attendances compared to normal league games.
And that's dealing with two teams not far apart. We're asking one team to come from the other side of the world.
This should be one of our marquee events of the season, inviting the best of the NRL over and people's solution is to block book several hotels and training bases across the M62. That's not marquee that's a mess. Do the NRL team have any say in what hotels & training bases are booked for them? Do we know when they want to come over? One team might be happy to get over here as early as possible to prepare, another might prefer to rock up only a few days in advance. It's little details like that that people are overlooking because they want to see it happen they don't want to see the problems.
Who suggested anyone other than the NRL Club book their hotel, travel & facilities? What are you going on about?
Day 1 - Grand Final Day for SL & NRL.
Day 2 - NRL GF winning Club books their own travel & accommodation.
The only thing that will need to be "block-booked" (if you can call it that) in advance, is the two SL Grand Finalists making sure their stadiums are available for the proposed WC date.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:05 pm
Grimmy wrote:
I like the idea of playing it at the end of the season, but is there a danger of devaluing the Grand Final? For example, let's say Wigan win the Grand Final in 2016, then two weeks later get spanked by Cronulla, does that take the shine off the Grand Final win, and in doing so put a dampener on the UK game as a whole?
I don't think it does particularly.
Having it at the current time of the season devalues the concept way more IMO. It disrupts the start of the SL season, the teams are different (as has been mentioned), the NRL side is always "undercooked" and if they win it shows how crap SL is, if they lose then it's because they're a few weeks behind in their season preparation.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:12 pm
DGM wrote:
I don't think it does particularly.
Having it at the current time of the season devalues the concept way more IMO. It disrupts the start of the SL season, the teams are different (as has been mentioned), the NRL side is always "undercooked" and if they win it shows how crap SL is, if they lose then it's because they're a few weeks behind in their season preparation.
.....but does the Super League, effectively just become a World Club Challenge qualifying tournament, with SL clubs almost invariably destined to ultimately lose? As I say, I'm broadly for it, but I'm not sure I'd enjoy Grand Final victories so much if they were always almost immediately followed by a big loss, and that game becomes the one you remember the season for.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:23 pm
Grimmy wrote:
.....but does the Super League, effectively just become a World Club Challenge qualifying tournament, with SL clubs almost invariably destined to ultimately lose? As I say, I'm broadly for it, but I'm not sure I'd enjoy Grand Final victories so much if they were always almost immediately followed by a big loss, and that game becomes the one you remember the season for.
I understand what you're saying. I don't see it like that. I think the two week window would be a great time to celebrate the GF win and get excited for what awaits, which is a crack at the best side in the world.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:49 pm
How often do you see a team win the challenge cup and see there form slump afterwards , it happens all the time. Does a team peak for the Grand Final or the WCC?
Obviously the Grand Final.
And the golden era of Internationals(if you could call it a golden era)was when the English and Australian seasons were opposite times of the year so you could have those big tours.
