DGM

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am

Posts: 1686



TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote: Playing it the season after detracts immensely from what it is meant to represent.



Agree.



The main reason is that as a sport we shoehorn our International season into a single month at the end of the season. There just isn't the time to do it then as it stands.



The SL/NRL calendars would need lining up properly to have the GF's on the same weekend. In fact, the whole RL calendar needs lining up between the SL/NRL with dedicated International breaks (perhaps whilst Aus play Origin over 3 consecutive weekends). Agree.The main reason is that as a sport we shoehorn our International season into a single month at the end of the season. There just isn't the time to do it then as it stands.The SL/NRL calendars would need lining up properly to have the GF's on the same weekend. In fact, the whole RL calendar needs lining up between the SL/NRL with dedicated International breaks (perhaps whilst Aus play Origin over 3 consecutive weekends). Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.

Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.

League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.

League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006. Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm

Posts: 911

DGM wrote: Agree.



The main reason is that as a sport we shoehorn our International season into a single month at the end of the season. There just isn't the time to do it then as it stands.



The SL/NRL calendars would need lining up properly to have the GF's on the same weekend. In fact, the whole RL calendar needs lining up between the SL/NRL with dedicated International breaks (perhaps whilst Aus play Origin over 3 consecutive weekends).



Don't talk sense!



We should continue to play seasons that don't match up, making internationals and the like impractical or trivial due to understrength teams while also playing under different sets of rules to each other... Don't talk sense!We should continue to play seasons that don't match up, making internationals and the like impractical or trivial due to understrength teams while also playing under different sets of rules to each other... ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm

Posts: 9421

Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.

TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote: Playing it the season after detracts immensely from what it is meant to represent.



That maybe correct but still doesn't mean it's a smart idea to try hastily arranging the game in 2 weeks. That maybe correct but still doesn't mean it's a smart idea to try hastily arranging the game in 2 weeks. "The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."



23/08/2014 wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 7478

ThePrinter wrote: That maybe correct but still doesn't mean it's a smart idea to try hastily arranging the game in 2 weeks.



And how long do you get for the Grand Final ?



If the Venue is sorted, it shouldn't be a major hassle and depending what happens with the 4N, many players would probably be over here or in Aus anyway.

There maybe some disruption to the planning for the National team though.



As a Leeds fan you surely admit that, the Leeds team that played in the last WCS bore no resemblance to the triple winners of the season before and as such, the game was not Champions vs Champions and this rendered the game meaningless.

Ok it was a test of the "new" Leeds team vs their Aussie counterparts but, not the game that it should have been.

Also, the extended games were just space fillers, with no meaning whatsoever and if we're going to increase the number of clubs, it should be Champions vs Champions, Cup Winners vs Cup Winners etc and not just random games.

Of course, if one club won more than one title, there would need to be some kind of system for allowing the runners up to

play.

The concept becomes much harder to market if we dont have bonafide contenders. And how long do you get for the Grand Final ?If the Venue is sorted, it shouldn't be a major hassle and depending what happens with the 4N, many players would probably be over here or in Aus anyway.There maybe some disruption to the planning for the National team though.As a Leeds fan you surely admit that, the Leeds team that played in the last WCS bore no resemblance to the triple winners of the season before and as such, the game was not Champions vs Champions and this rendered the game meaningless.Ok it was a test of the "new" Leeds team vs their Aussie counterparts but, not the game that it should have been.Also, the extended games were just space fillers, with no meaning whatsoever and if we're going to increase the number of clubs, it should be Champions vs Champions, Cup Winners vs Cup Winners etc and not just random games.Of course, if one club won more than one title, there would need to be some kind of system for allowing the runners up toplay.The concept becomes much harder to market if we dont have bonafide contenders. DGM

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am

Posts: 1686

ThePrinter wrote: That maybe correct but still doesn't mean it's a smart idea to try hastily arranging the game in 2 weeks.



Why would two weeks not be enough time?



This isn't the 1980's, we have the internet now and travel & accommodation can be booked at a moments notice.



Venues can be sourced and provisionally booked prior to the GF's.



Tickets can be made available a couple of days after the GF's, again on the internet, giving fans ample time to buy their tickets.





Two weeks notice isn't the issue, the International season is the issue. Why would two weeks not be enough time?This isn't the 1980's, we have the internet now and travel & accommodation can be booked at a moments notice.Venues can be sourced and provisionally booked prior to the GF's.Tickets can be made available a couple of days after the GF's, again on the internet, giving fans ample time to buy their tickets.Two weeks notice isn't the issue, the International season is the issue. Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.

Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.

League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.

League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006. ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm

Posts: 9421

Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.

DGM wrote: Why would two weeks not be enough time?



This isn't the 1980's, we have the internet now and travel & accommodation can be booked at a moments notice.



Venues can be sourced and provisionally booked prior to the GF's.



Tickets can be made available a couple of days after the GF's, again on the internet, giving fans ample time to buy their tickets.





Two weeks notice isn't the issue, the International season is the issue.



Maybe England should announce their fixtures and venues 2 weeks before Australia and NZ next come over as well? Maybe the RU Lions should leave their tour until the last minute and cricket should decide which venues with gold Ashes tests just two weeks before it starts.



People complain when England only announce international fixtures and venues halfway through the season yet now we want to take a showpiece game and scramble it together in two weeks?



And no GF's and CC's aren't the same as the date and venue are set in stone and neutrals can buy tickets all year long and SL can organise the whole event well in advance. And we still struggle to sell out these games even given the long time they have to sell. Maybe England should announce their fixtures and venues 2 weeks before Australia and NZ next come over as well? Maybe the RU Lions should leave their tour until the last minute and cricket should decide which venues with gold Ashes tests just two weeks before it starts.People complain when England only announce international fixtures and venues halfway through the season yet now we want to take a showpiece game and scramble it together in two weeks?And no GF's and CC's aren't the same as the date and venue are set in stone and neutrals can buy tickets all year long and SL can organise the whole event well in advance. And we still struggle to sell out these games even given the long time they have to sell. "The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."



23/08/2014 ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm

Posts: 9421

Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.

wrencat1873 wrote: And how long do you get for the Grand Final ?



If the Venue is sorted, it shouldn't be a major hassle and depending what happens with the 4N, many players would probably be over here or in Aus anyway.

There maybe some disruption to the planning for the National team though.



As a Leeds fan you surely admit that, the Leeds team that played in the last WCS bore no resemblance to the triple winners of the season before and as such, the game was not Champions vs Champions and this rendered the game meaningless.

Ok it was a test of the "new" Leeds team vs their Aussie counterparts but, not the game that it should have been.

Also, the extended games were just space fillers, with no meaning whatsoever and if we're going to increase the number of clubs, it should be Champions vs Champions, Cup Winners vs Cup Winners etc and not just random games.

Of course, if one club won more than one title, there would need to be some kind of system for allowing the runners up to

play.

The concept becomes much harder to market if we dont have bonafide contenders.



If we had to play after the 2015 GF I doubt the team would've stayed near the same given how patched up we were at the time, same for Wigan who will probably be stronger than their GF lineup. What would Wigan playing two weeks after the GF prove? When they lost people would just argue that it wasn't Wigan at full strength.



You see how teams struggle to get up again after a CC Final win, you really think they'd be able to go again, against an NRL team no less, in another final 2 weeks later. They'd get smashed probably worst than now. If we had to play after the 2015 GF I doubt the team would've stayed near the same given how patched up we were at the time, same for Wigan who will probably be stronger than their GF lineup. What would Wigan playing two weeks after the GF prove? When they lost people would just argue that it wasn't Wigan at full strength.You see how teams struggle to get up again after a CC Final win, you really think they'd be able to go again, against an NRL team no less, in another final 2 weeks later. They'd get smashed probably worst than now. "The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."



23/08/2014 DGM

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am

Posts: 1686

ThePrinter wrote: Maybe England should announce their fixtures and venues 2 weeks before Australia and NZ next come over as well? Maybe the RU Lions should leave their tour until the last minute and cricket should decide which venues with gold Ashes tests just two weeks before it starts.



People complain when England only announce international fixtures and venues halfway through the season yet now we want to take a showpiece game and scramble it together in two weeks?



And no GF's and CC's aren't the same as the date and venue are set in stone and neutrals can buy tickets all year long and SL can organise the whole event well in advance. And we still struggle to sell out these games even given the long time they have to sell.





It's a World Club game played at a club sides home ground. You comparing it to filling the GF or CC at Old Trafford and Wembley is a little bit of an exaggeration. I agree, they aren't the same at all, and I didn't bring up the comparison.



So basically your only challenge to the WC being 2 weeks after the GF's is that it isn't long enough for tickets to sell to neutrals?





Compare it to the end of the season. Between Round30 and the Playoff semi is 1 week. Going into R30 Hull v Wire last season, we could've been in the semi finals at home, at Wire or at Wigan. We had a week to sort tickets, with the venues in place beforehand depending on the outcome.



Then there's the playoff semi and the week before the Grand Final. Plenty of fans will wait to see if their team gets there and then get a ticket in that week.



A WC two weeks after the GF's is plenty of time to sort a ticket out. It's a World Club game played at a club sides home ground. You comparing it to filling the GF or CC at Old Trafford and Wembley is a little bit of an exaggeration. I agree, they aren't the same at all, and I didn't bring up the comparison.So basically your only challenge to the WC being 2 weeks after the GF's is that it isn't long enough for tickets to sell to neutrals?Compare it to the end of the season. Between Round30 and the Playoff semi is 1 week. Going into R30 Hull v Wire last season, we could've been in the semi finals at home, at Wire or at Wigan. We had a week to sort tickets, with the venues in place beforehand depending on the outcome.Then there's the playoff semi and the week before the Grand Final. Plenty of fans will wait to see if their team gets there and then get a ticket in that week.A WCweeks after the GF's is plenty of time to sort a ticket out. Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.

Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.

League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.

League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006. wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 7478

ThePrinter wrote: If we had to play after the 2015 GF I doubt the team would've stayed near the same given how patched up we were at the time, same for Wigan who will probably be stronger than their GF lineup. What would Wigan playing two weeks after the GF prove? When they lost people would just argue that it wasn't Wigan at full strength.



You see how teams struggle to get up again after a CC Final win, you really think they'd be able to go again, against an NRL team no less, in another final 2 weeks later. They'd get smashed probably worst than now.



IF it was a "world final" 2 weeks after the respective grand final's and the clubs involved knew it was going to happen, I dont see what your point is.

The Grand Final comes straight after the semi final and there doesn't seem to be an issue with players getting injured in the semi.

Your argument just doesn't hold water as it would be the same for all of the clubs involved, especially if the respective seasons were adjusted to start and finish at the same time.



You are trying to say that it is better to have the teams play as a "warm up" to the new season, when clearly, they are not at their best or, that we should do as in previous years when the Aussie clubs were 2 weeks behind ours, in terms of pre season and match fitness.

Plus, you haven't even mentioned the contrived fixtures, because the Aussie clubs couldn't be bothered getting involved.



The theory is do it right or, dont bother.



We need our Aussie friends to be fully on board with the concept, with no excuses and then get the game(s) on. IF it was a "world final" 2 weeks after the respective grand final's and the clubs involved knew it was going to happen, I dont see what your point is.The Grand Final comes straight after the semi final and there doesn't seem to be an issue with players getting injured in the semi.Your argument just doesn't hold water as it would be the same for all of the clubs involved, especially if the respective seasons were adjusted to start and finish at the same time.You are trying to say that it is better to have the teams play as a "warm up" to the new season, when clearly, they are not at their best or, that we should do as in previous years when the Aussie clubs were 2 weeks behind ours, in terms of pre season and match fitness.Plus, you haven't even mentioned the contrived fixtures, because the Aussie clubs couldn't be bothered getting involved.The theory is do it right or, dont bother.We need our Aussie friends to be fully on board with the concept, with no excuses and then get the game(s) on. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Cbr1000rr, coco the fullback, Dally, DGM, Dogs on Tour, Grimmy, Him, LyndsayGill, Radio Yorkshire, Saddened!, shinymcshine, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Smew, stouffer, the artist, wiganermike and 165 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 50 posts • Page 5 of 5 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,520,440 1,761 75,761 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 16th Feb : 20:00 SL-R11 HUDDERSFIELD v SALFORD TV Fri 17th Feb : 20:00 SL-R11 LEIGH v LEEDS TV Sat 18th Feb : 18:00 CH-R3 SHEFFIELD v DEWSBURY Sat 18th Feb : 20:00 WCC-R1 WARRINGTON v BRISBANE TV Sun 19th Feb : 15:00 CH-R3 HALIFAX v SHEFFIELD Sun 19th Feb : 15:00 WCC-R1 WIGAN v CRONULLA TV Sun 19th Feb : 15:00 CH-R3 BATLEY v FEATHERSTONE Sun 19th Feb : 15:00 CH-R3 ROCHDALE v HULL KR Sun 19th Feb : 15:00 CH-R3 SWINTON v BRADFORD Sun 19th Feb : 15:00 CH-R3 OLDHAM v LONDON Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 HULL FC v CATALANS TV > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 HUDDERSFIELD v WAKEFIELD < Fri 24th Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 WIGAN v WIDNES TV Fri 24th Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 LEIGH v ST. HELENS Fri 24th Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 LEEDS v SALFORD



























