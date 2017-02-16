|
Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm
Posts: 1847
Location: Wigan
|
Playing it the season after detracts immensely from what it is meant to represent.
|
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.
NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!
@TheEGW
YouTube Channel
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:41 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1686
|
TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote:
Playing it the season after detracts immensely from what it is meant to represent.
Agree.
The main reason is that as a sport we shoehorn our International season into a single month at the end of the season. There just isn't the time to do it then as it stands.
The SL/NRL calendars would need lining up properly to have the GF's on the same weekend. In fact, the whole RL calendar needs lining up between the SL/NRL with dedicated International breaks (perhaps whilst Aus play Origin over 3 consecutive weekends).
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:17 am
|
Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 911
|
DGM wrote:
Agree.
The main reason is that as a sport we shoehorn our International season into a single month at the end of the season. There just isn't the time to do it then as it stands.
The SL/NRL calendars would need lining up properly to have the GF's on the same weekend. In fact, the whole RL calendar needs lining up between the SL/NRL with dedicated International breaks (perhaps whilst Aus play Origin over 3 consecutive weekends).
Don't talk sense!
We should continue to play seasons that don't match up, making internationals and the like impractical or trivial due to understrength teams while also playing under different sets of rules to each other...
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:05 am
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9421
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote:
Playing it the season after detracts immensely from what it is meant to represent.
That maybe correct but still doesn't mean it's a smart idea to try hastily arranging the game in 2 weeks.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:43 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7478
|
ThePrinter wrote:
That maybe correct but still doesn't mean it's a smart idea to try hastily arranging the game in 2 weeks.
And how long do you get for the Grand Final ?
If the Venue is sorted, it shouldn't be a major hassle and depending what happens with the 4N, many players would probably be over here or in Aus anyway.
There maybe some disruption to the planning for the National team though.
As a Leeds fan you surely admit that, the Leeds team that played in the last WCS bore no resemblance to the triple winners of the season before and as such, the game was not Champions vs Champions and this rendered the game meaningless.
Ok it was a test of the "new" Leeds team vs their Aussie counterparts but, not the game that it should have been.
Also, the extended games were just space fillers, with no meaning whatsoever and if we're going to increase the number of clubs, it should be Champions vs Champions, Cup Winners vs Cup Winners etc and not just random games.
Of course, if one club won more than one title, there would need to be some kind of system for allowing the runners up to
play.
The concept becomes much harder to market if we dont have bonafide contenders.
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:47 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1686
|
ThePrinter wrote:
That maybe correct but still doesn't mean it's a smart idea to try hastily arranging the game in 2 weeks.
Why would two weeks not be enough time?
This isn't the 1980's, we have the internet now and travel & accommodation can be booked at a moments notice.
Venues can be sourced and provisionally booked prior to the GF's.
Tickets can be made available a couple of days after the GF's, again on the internet, giving fans ample time to buy their tickets.
Two weeks notice isn't the issue, the International season is the issue.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:54 am
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9421
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
DGM wrote:
Why would two weeks not be enough time?
This isn't the 1980's, we have the internet now and travel & accommodation can be booked at a moments notice.
Venues can be sourced and provisionally booked prior to the GF's.
Tickets can be made available a couple of days after the GF's, again on the internet, giving fans ample time to buy their tickets.
Two weeks notice isn't the issue, the International season is the issue.
Maybe England should announce their fixtures and venues 2 weeks before Australia and NZ next come over as well? Maybe the RU Lions should leave their tour until the last minute and cricket should decide which venues with gold Ashes tests just two weeks before it starts.
People complain when England only announce international fixtures and venues halfway through the season yet now we want to take a showpiece game and scramble it together in two weeks?
And no GF's and CC's aren't the same as the date and venue are set in stone and neutrals can buy tickets all year long and SL can organise the whole event well in advance. And we still struggle to sell out these games even given the long time they have to sell.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:00 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9421
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
And how long do you get for the Grand Final ?
If the Venue is sorted, it shouldn't be a major hassle and depending what happens with the 4N, many players would probably be over here or in Aus anyway.
There maybe some disruption to the planning for the National team though.
As a Leeds fan you surely admit that, the Leeds team that played in the last WCS bore no resemblance to the triple winners of the season before and as such, the game was not Champions vs Champions and this rendered the game meaningless.
Ok it was a test of the "new" Leeds team vs their Aussie counterparts but, not the game that it should have been.
Also, the extended games were just space fillers, with no meaning whatsoever and if we're going to increase the number of clubs, it should be Champions vs Champions, Cup Winners vs Cup Winners etc and not just random games.
Of course, if one club won more than one title, there would need to be some kind of system for allowing the runners up to
play.
The concept becomes much harder to market if we dont have bonafide contenders.
If we had to play after the 2015 GF I doubt the team would've stayed near the same given how patched up we were at the time, same for Wigan who will probably be stronger than their GF lineup. What would Wigan playing two weeks after the GF prove? When they lost people would just argue that it wasn't Wigan at full strength.
You see how teams struggle to get up again after a CC Final win, you really think they'd be able to go again, against an NRL team no less, in another final 2 weeks later. They'd get smashed probably worst than now.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:11 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1686
|
ThePrinter wrote:
Maybe England should announce their fixtures and venues 2 weeks before Australia and NZ next come over as well? Maybe the RU Lions should leave their tour until the last minute and cricket should decide which venues with gold Ashes tests just two weeks before it starts.
People complain when England only announce international fixtures and venues halfway through the season yet now we want to take a showpiece game and scramble it together in two weeks?
And no GF's and CC's aren't the same as the date and venue are set in stone and neutrals can buy tickets all year long and SL can organise the whole event well in advance. And we still struggle to sell out these games even given the long time they have to sell.
It's a World Club game played at a club sides home ground. You comparing it to filling the GF or CC at Old Trafford and Wembley is a little bit of an exaggeration. I agree, they aren't the same at all, and I didn't bring up the comparison.
So basically your only challenge to the WC being 2 weeks after the GF's is that it isn't long enough for tickets to sell to neutrals?
Compare it to the end of the season. Between Round30 and the Playoff semi is 1 week. Going into R30 Hull v Wire last season, we could've been in the semi finals at home, at Wire or at Wigan. We had a week to sort tickets, with the venues in place beforehand depending on the outcome.
Then there's the playoff semi and the week before the Grand Final. Plenty of fans will wait to see if their team gets there and then get a ticket in that week.
A WC two
weeks after the GF's is plenty of time to sort a ticket out.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 1:05 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7478
|
ThePrinter wrote:
If we had to play after the 2015 GF I doubt the team would've stayed near the same given how patched up we were at the time, same for Wigan who will probably be stronger than their GF lineup. What would Wigan playing two weeks after the GF prove? When they lost people would just argue that it wasn't Wigan at full strength.
You see how teams struggle to get up again after a CC Final win, you really think they'd be able to go again, against an NRL team no less, in another final 2 weeks later. They'd get smashed probably worst than now.
IF it was a "world final" 2 weeks after the respective grand final's and the clubs involved knew it was going to happen, I dont see what your point is.
The Grand Final comes straight after the semi final and there doesn't seem to be an issue with players getting injured in the semi.
Your argument just doesn't hold water as it would be the same for all of the clubs involved, especially if the respective seasons were adjusted to start and finish at the same time.
You are trying to say that it is better to have the teams play as a "warm up" to the new season, when clearly, they are not at their best or, that we should do as in previous years when the Aussie clubs were 2 weeks behind ours, in terms of pre season and match fitness.
Plus, you haven't even mentioned the contrived fixtures, because the Aussie clubs couldn't be bothered getting involved.
The theory is do it right or, dont bother.
We need our Aussie friends to be fully on board with the concept, with no excuses and then get the game(s) on.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Cbr1000rr, coco the fullback, Dally, DGM, Dogs on Tour, Grimmy, Him, LyndsayGill, Radio Yorkshire, Saddened!, shinymcshine, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Smew, stouffer, the artist, wiganermike and 165 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|