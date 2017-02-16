ThePrinter wrote: That maybe correct but still doesn't mean it's a smart idea to try hastily arranging the game in 2 weeks.

And how long do you get for the Grand Final ?If the Venue is sorted, it shouldn't be a major hassle and depending what happens with the 4N, many players would probably be over here or in Aus anyway.There maybe some disruption to the planning for the National team though.As a Leeds fan you surely admit that, the Leeds team that played in the last WCS bore no resemblance to the triple winners of the season before and as such, the game was not Champions vs Champions and this rendered the game meaningless.Ok it was a test of the "new" Leeds team vs their Aussie counterparts but, not the game that it should have been.Also, the extended games were just space fillers, with no meaning whatsoever and if we're going to increase the number of clubs, it should be Champions vs Champions, Cup Winners vs Cup Winners etc and not just random games.Of course, if one club won more than one title, there would need to be some kind of system for allowing the runners up toplay.The concept becomes much harder to market if we dont have bonafide contenders.