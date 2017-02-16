WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Club Series

Re: World Club Series

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:21 am
TheElectricGlidingWarrior
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm
Posts: 1847
Location: Wigan
Playing it the season after detracts immensely from what it is meant to represent.
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


@TheEGW
YouTube Channel

Re: World Club Series

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:41 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1685
TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote:
Playing it the season after detracts immensely from what it is meant to represent.


Agree.

The main reason is that as a sport we shoehorn our International season into a single month at the end of the season. There just isn't the time to do it then as it stands.

The SL/NRL calendars would need lining up properly to have the GF's on the same weekend. In fact, the whole RL calendar needs lining up between the SL/NRL with dedicated International breaks (perhaps whilst Aus play Origin over 3 consecutive weekends).
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: World Club Series

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:17 am
Barrie's Glass Eye
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 911
DGM wrote:
Agree.

The main reason is that as a sport we shoehorn our International season into a single month at the end of the season. There just isn't the time to do it then as it stands.

The SL/NRL calendars would need lining up properly to have the GF's on the same weekend. In fact, the whole RL calendar needs lining up between the SL/NRL with dedicated International breaks (perhaps whilst Aus play Origin over 3 consecutive weekends).


Don't talk sense!

We should continue to play seasons that don't match up, making internationals and the like impractical or trivial due to understrength teams while also playing under different sets of rules to each other...

Re: World Club Series

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:05 am
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9418
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote:
Playing it the season after detracts immensely from what it is meant to represent.


That maybe correct but still doesn't mean it's a smart idea to try hastily arranging the game in 2 weeks.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: World Club Series

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:43 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7475
ThePrinter wrote:
That maybe correct but still doesn't mean it's a smart idea to try hastily arranging the game in 2 weeks.


And how long do you get for the Grand Final ?

If the Venue is sorted, it shouldn't be a major hassle and depending what happens with the 4N, many players would probably be over here or in Aus anyway.
There maybe some disruption to the planning for the National team though.

As a Leeds fan you surely admit that, the Leeds team that played in the last WCS bore no resemblance to the triple winners of the season before and as such, the game was not Champions vs Champions and this rendered the game meaningless.
Ok it was a test of the "new" Leeds team vs their Aussie counterparts but, not the game that it should have been.
Also, the extended games were just space fillers, with no meaning whatsoever and if we're going to increase the number of clubs, it should be Champions vs Champions, Cup Winners vs Cup Winners etc and not just random games.
Of course, if one club won more than one title, there would need to be some kind of system for allowing the runners up to
play.
The concept becomes much harder to market if we dont have bonafide contenders.

Re: World Club Series

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:47 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1685
ThePrinter wrote:
That maybe correct but still doesn't mean it's a smart idea to try hastily arranging the game in 2 weeks.


Why would two weeks not be enough time?

This isn't the 1980's, we have the internet now and travel & accommodation can be booked at a moments notice.

Venues can be sourced and provisionally booked prior to the GF's.

Tickets can be made available a couple of days after the GF's, again on the internet, giving fans ample time to buy their tickets.


Two weeks notice isn't the issue, the International season is the issue.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
