William Eve wrote: Wigan played Manly in 1987 in front of almost 37,000 fans just 10 days after the 1987 Aussie Grand Final had been played.



Widnes played Canberra in 1989 in front of over 30,000 fans just 10 days after the 1989 Aussie Grand Final.



Wigan played Penrith in 1991 in front of over 20,000 fans just 10 days after the 1991 Aussie Grand Final had been played.



How on earth did they manage to overcome sTuch logistical nightmares back then?

The wigan-penrith crowd was fairly disappointing for a decider between the top teams of their respective hemispheres played at a time when both might have been expected to be at their peak, or certainly at a better level than they're at in today's WCC. Any reason for that? Novelty wearing thin?I'm not saying the logistics of a game played then are impossible but I do wonder whether it would hold the interest of the average fan whenever it was played. Certainly the series of WCC games involving Leeds saw a fairly rapid drop off from the 38k-odd that were at the Bulldogs fixture. And recent fixtures involving different teams are little better.