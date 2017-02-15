WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Club Series

Re: World Club Series

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:28 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9416
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
SmokeyTA wrote:
:lol: So the logistics werent that hard really were they.

Whats next on ThePrinter's scatter gun?
Castleford may play Melbourne? Brilliant. That would be a good thing

RL fans are poor and can't afford tickets after splashing out on the charabanc to the tropical delights of Manchester? RL fans arent poor.

That the Aussies would no longer take it seriously because of the change in timing? What kind of idiot coach would rather rest players who have knocks and see it as more of an inconvenience to have it played when they have 0 games coming up as opposed to when they have an entire season of games coming up?


It wouldn't be resting them, it'd be not risking them. If an NRL's star player is carrying a knee issue do you think they're going to play him in the WCC and have him make it worst and face lengthy time out because of it?
23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: World Club Series

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:35 pm
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22157
ThePrinter wrote:
It wouldn't be resting them, it'd be not risking them. If an NRL's star player is carrying a knee issue do you think they're going to play him in the WCC and have him make it worst and face lengthy time out because of it?

I dont think if an NRL star is carrying a knee injury at risk of a lengthy time out would be risked in most games.

I do think it far more likely they would be played in a WCC prior to 0 clubs games as compared to a WCC prior to an entire season of games.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: World Club Series

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:05 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9416
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
SmokeyTA wrote:
I dont think if an NRL star is carrying a knee injury at risk of a lengthy time out would be risked in most games.

I do think it far more likely they would be played in a WCC prior to 0 clubs games as compared to a WCC prior to an entire season of games.


But a GF team is obviously going to have a lot of players carrying knocks and issues at the end of a long season. In February it won't be anywhere near that as players are fit and fresh.
23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: World Club Series

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:20 pm
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22157
ThePrinter wrote:
But a GF team is obviously going to have a lot of players carrying knocks and issues at the end of a long season. In February it won't be anywhere near that as players are fit and fresh.

Of course. Its well known that in terms of fitness and conditioning teams aim to peak prior to the season starting and not towards the end of the season.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: World Club Series

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:34 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9416
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
SmokeyTA wrote:
Of course. Its well known that in terms of fitness and conditioning teams aim to peak prior to the season starting and not towards the end of the season.


Doesn't matter when they try to peak for, the teams will still have many more injuries and knocks in October than February.
23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: World Club Series

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:43 pm
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22157
ThePrinter wrote:
Doesn't matter when they try to peak for, the teams will still have many more injuries and knocks in October than February.

You know thats when we play internationals right?
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: World Club Series

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:57 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9416
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
SmokeyTA wrote:
You know thats when we play internationals right?


Yes and that's when several guys are always ruled out through injury and if they clubs had their way (which they would for a post season WCC) you'd more than likely see even more withdrawn.
23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: World Club Series

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:26 am
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5659
William Eve wrote:
Wigan played Manly in 1987 in front of almost 37,000 fans just 10 days after the 1987 Aussie Grand Final had been played.

Widnes played Canberra in 1989 in front of over 30,000 fans just 10 days after the 1989 Aussie Grand Final.

Wigan played Penrith in 1991 in front of over 20,000 fans just 10 days after the 1991 Aussie Grand Final had been played.

How on earth did they manage to overcome sTuch logistical nightmares back then?


The wigan-penrith crowd was fairly disappointing for a decider between the top teams of their respective hemispheres played at a time when both might have been expected to be at their peak, or certainly at a better level than they're at in today's WCC. Any reason for that? Novelty wearing thin?
I'm not saying the logistics of a game played then are impossible but I do wonder whether it would hold the interest of the average fan whenever it was played. Certainly the series of WCC games involving Leeds saw a fairly rapid drop off from the 38k-odd that were at the Bulldogs fixture. And recent fixtures involving different teams are little better.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: World Club Series

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:55 am
Saxon
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Nov 21, 2011 10:47 am
Posts: 30
ThePrinter wrote:
Trying to hold it two weeks after the respective GF's has so many logistical problems it's unbelievable people suggest it.


And what, precisely, has the last weekend in February got going for it?
Mechanical Engineers make weapons
Civil Engineers build targets

Re: World Club Series

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 7:12 am
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9416
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Saxon wrote:
And what, precisely, has the last weekend in February got going for it?


An extra 4 months of planning, marketing, promoting it, selling tickets. Do you honestly think the RFL and SL clubs can do the same job in just two weeks on the half chance that the lineups are the same as in the GF's?
23/08/2014

23/08/2014
Users browsing this forum: cas all the way, eric35, knockersbumpMKII, moto748, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Saxon, TheElectricGlidingWarrior, Willzay and 59 guests

