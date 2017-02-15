|
SmokeyTA wrote:
:lol: So the logistics werent that hard really were they.
Whats next on ThePrinter's scatter gun?
Castleford may play Melbourne? Brilliant. That would be a good thing
RL fans are poor and can't afford tickets after splashing out on the charabanc to the tropical delights of Manchester? RL fans arent poor.
That the Aussies would no longer take it seriously because of the change in timing? What kind of idiot coach would rather rest players who have knocks and see it as more of an inconvenience to have it played when they have 0 games coming up as opposed to when they have an entire season of games coming up?
It wouldn't be resting them, it'd be not risking them. If an NRL's star player is carrying a knee issue do you think they're going to play him in the WCC and have him make it worst and face lengthy time out because of it?
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:35 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
It wouldn't be resting them, it'd be not risking them. If an NRL's star player is carrying a knee issue do you think they're going to play him in the WCC and have him make it worst and face lengthy time out because of it?
I dont think if an NRL star is carrying a knee injury at risk of a lengthy time out would be risked in most games.
I do think it far more likely they would be played in a WCC prior to 0 clubs games as compared to a WCC prior to an entire season of games.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:05 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
I dont think if an NRL star is carrying a knee injury at risk of a lengthy time out would be risked in most games.
I do think it far more likely they would be played in a WCC prior to 0 clubs games as compared to a WCC prior to an entire season of games.
But a GF team is obviously going to have a lot of players carrying knocks and issues at the end of a long season. In February it won't be anywhere near that as players are fit and fresh.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:20 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
But a GF team is obviously going to have a lot of players carrying knocks and issues at the end of a long season. In February it won't be anywhere near that as players are fit and fresh.
Of course. Its well known that in terms of fitness and conditioning teams aim to peak prior to the season starting and not towards the end of the season.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:34 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
Of course. Its well known that in terms of fitness and conditioning teams aim to peak prior to the season starting and not towards the end of the season.
Doesn't matter when they try to peak for, the teams will still have many more injuries and knocks in October than February.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:43 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
Doesn't matter when they try to peak for, the teams will still have many more injuries and knocks in October than February.
You know thats when we play internationals right?
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:57 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
You know thats when we play internationals right?
Yes and that's when several guys are always ruled out through injury and if they clubs had their way (which they would for a post season WCC) you'd more than likely see even more withdrawn.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:26 am
William Eve wrote:
Wigan played Manly in 1987 in front of almost 37,000 fans just 10 days after the 1987 Aussie Grand Final had been played.
Widnes played Canberra in 1989 in front of over 30,000 fans just 10 days after the 1989 Aussie Grand Final.
Wigan played Penrith in 1991 in front of over 20,000 fans just 10 days after the 1991 Aussie Grand Final had been played.
How on earth did they manage to overcome sTuch logistical nightmares back then?
The wigan-penrith crowd was fairly disappointing for a decider between the top teams of their respective hemispheres played at a time when both might have been expected to be at their peak, or certainly at a better level than they're at in today's WCC. Any reason for that? Novelty wearing thin?
I'm not saying the logistics of a game played then are impossible but I do wonder whether it would hold the interest of the average fan whenever it was played. Certainly the series of WCC games involving Leeds saw a fairly rapid drop off from the 38k-odd that were at the Bulldogs fixture. And recent fixtures involving different teams are little better.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:55 am
ThePrinter wrote:
Trying to hold it two weeks after the respective GF's has so many logistical problems it's unbelievable people suggest it.
And what, precisely, has the last weekend in February got going for it?
Thu Feb 16, 2017 7:12 am
Saxon wrote:
And what, precisely, has the last weekend in February got going for it?
An extra 4 months of planning, marketing, promoting it, selling tickets. Do you honestly think the RFL and SL clubs can do the same job in just two weeks on the half chance that the lineups are the same as in the GF's?
