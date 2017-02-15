ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member



SmokeyTA wrote: :lol: So the logistics werent that hard really were they.



Whats next on ThePrinter's scatter gun?

Castleford may play Melbourne? Brilliant. That would be a good thing



RL fans are poor and can't afford tickets after splashing out on the charabanc to the tropical delights of Manchester? RL fans arent poor.



That the Aussies would no longer take it seriously because of the change in timing? What kind of idiot coach would rather rest players who have knocks and see it as more of an inconvenience to have it played when they have 0 games coming up as opposed to when they have an entire season of games coming up?



It wouldn't be resting them, it'd be not risking them. If an NRL's star player is carrying a knee issue do you think they're going to play him in the WCC and have him make it worst and face lengthy time out because of it?



ThePrinter wrote: It wouldn't be resting them, it'd be not risking them. If an NRL's star player is carrying a knee issue do you think they're going to play him in the WCC and have him make it worst and face lengthy time out because of it?

I dont think if an NRL star is carrying a knee injury at risk of a lengthy time out would be risked in most games.



I dont think if an NRL star is carrying a knee injury at risk of a lengthy time out would be risked in most games.

I do think it far more likely they would be played in a WCC prior to 0 clubs games as compared to a WCC prior to an entire season of games.



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



SmokeyTA wrote: I dont think if an NRL star is carrying a knee injury at risk of a lengthy time out would be risked in most games.



I do think it far more likely they would be played in a WCC prior to 0 clubs games as compared to a WCC prior to an entire season of games.



But a GF team is obviously going to have a lot of players carrying knocks and issues at the end of a long season. In February it won't be anywhere near that as players are fit and fresh.



ThePrinter wrote: But a GF team is obviously going to have a lot of players carrying knocks and issues at the end of a long season. In February it won't be anywhere near that as players are fit and fresh.

Of course. Its well known that in terms of fitness and conditioning teams aim to peak prior to the season starting and not towards the end of the season.



SmokeyTA wrote: Of course. Its well known that in terms of fitness and conditioning teams aim to peak prior to the season starting and not towards the end of the season.



Doesn't matter when they try to peak for, the teams will still have many more injuries and knocks in October than February.



ThePrinter wrote: Doesn't matter when they try to peak for, the teams will still have many more injuries and knocks in October than February.

You know thats when we play internationals right?



SmokeyTA wrote: You know thats when we play internationals right?



Yes and that's when several guys are always ruled out through injury and if they clubs had their way (which they would for a post season WCC) you'd more than likely see even more withdrawn.



William Eve wrote: Wigan played Manly in 1987 in front of almost 37,000 fans just 10 days after the 1987 Aussie Grand Final had been played.



Widnes played Canberra in 1989 in front of over 30,000 fans just 10 days after the 1989 Aussie Grand Final.



Wigan played Penrith in 1991 in front of over 20,000 fans just 10 days after the 1991 Aussie Grand Final had been played.



How on earth did they manage to overcome sTuch logistical nightmares back then?



The wigan-penrith crowd was fairly disappointing for a decider between the top teams of their respective hemispheres played at a time when both might have been expected to be at their peak, or certainly at a better level than they're at in today's WCC. Any reason for that? Novelty wearing thin?

