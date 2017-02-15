SmokeyTA wrote: Well the participants as in the players are yes, the participants as in the teams? Well they are undecided until a week before the final, we dont seem to struggle to organise that.



Is it really a logistical nightmare to book a stadium and block book a hotel for a certain date? it doesnt take two weeks to book a flight. Especially considering if we simply held it in the city/stadium where the 'away' nations first international was being played (only a week later) then a fair amount of the players would already be there anyway.

Oh great we'll just play it in the same city and stadium as the first international.Be great when England vs Australia is booked for Wembley or ANZ Stadium and then Castleford and Melbourne win the Grand Finals.Given RL's struggles to market and sell tickets we are now staying let's take this event and give just them a two week window to pull it off, especially after fans will have just splashed out on a GF.....yeah sure it'll be as successful.One of the big arguments for doing it straight after is that it'd be the GF lineups. But would it really? Would we just see the Aussie team go back to 10+ years ago and see it as an inconvenience and leave out the several guys who will no doubt have knocks and need off season surgery? How patched up have Wigan and Leeds been in the last two GF's? Very patched up. You'd just start an argument that it isn't either teams strongest 17.