Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:48 pm
ThePrinter





Trying to hold it two weeks after the respective GF's has so many logistical problems it's unbelievable people suggest it.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: World Club Series

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 9:03 pm
SmokeyTA




You gotta wonder how we managed to play an international tournament 3weeks after the grand final without someones head exploding from these unbelievable logistical problems really.


bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: World Club Series

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 9:05 pm
ThePrinter





SmokeyTA wrote:
You gotta wonder how we managed to play an international tournament 3weeks after the grand final without someones head exploding from these unbelievable logistical problems really.


Are the participants of the international tournament still undecided until 2 weeks beforehand?
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: World Club Series

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 9:14 pm
SmokeyTA




ThePrinter wrote:
Are the participants of the international tournament still undecided until 2 weeks beforehand?

Well the participants as in the players are yes, the participants as in the teams? Well they are undecided until a week before the final, we dont seem to struggle to organise that.

Is it really a logistical nightmare to book a stadium and block book a hotel for a certain date? it doesnt take two weeks to book a flight. Especially considering if we simply held it in the city/stadium where the 'away' nations first international was being played (only a week later) then a fair amount of the players would already be there anyway.


bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: World Club Series

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 9:55 pm
ThePrinter





SmokeyTA wrote:
Well the participants as in the players are yes, the participants as in the teams? Well they are undecided until a week before the final, we dont seem to struggle to organise that.

Is it really a logistical nightmare to book a stadium and block book a hotel for a certain date? it doesnt take two weeks to book a flight. Especially considering if we simply held it in the city/stadium where the 'away' nations first international was being played (only a week later) then a fair amount of the players would already be there anyway.


Oh great we'll just play it in the same city and stadium as the first international.

Be great when England vs Australia is booked for Wembley or ANZ Stadium and then Castleford and Melbourne win the Grand Finals.

Given RL's struggles to market and sell tickets we are now staying let's take this event and give just them a two week window to pull it off, especially after fans will have just splashed out on a GF.....yeah sure it'll be as successful.

One of the big arguments for doing it straight after is that it'd be the GF lineups. But would it really? Would we just see the Aussie team go back to 10+ years ago and see it as an inconvenience and leave out the several guys who will no doubt have knocks and need off season surgery? How patched up have Wigan and Leeds been in the last two GF's? Very patched up. You'd just start an argument that it isn't either teams strongest 17.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: World Club Series

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:04 pm
William Eve





Rogues Gallery wrote:
Don't confuse them with facts, they'd rather have their own agenda, even if it is completely off the mark. :SNOOTY:

It's strange now that fans are only just realising what a visionary and leader Mo Lindsay was. Look at the crowds we were getting back in the late 1980's into the 1990's for the International games and how big the sponsorship deals were. I remember going on a GB supporters tour to Aus in 1992 and there must have been 10K Gb fans over.

You sure about all that?

Isn't the prevailing ideology that everything prior to Super League and summer rugby was rubbish?

Re: World Club Series

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:13 pm
William Eve





Wigan played Manly in 1987 in front of almost 37,000 fans just 10 days after the 1987 Aussie Grand Final had been played.

Widnes played Canberra in 1989 in front of over 30,000 fans just 10 days after the 1989 Aussie Grand Final.

Wigan played Penrith in 1991 in front of over 20,000 fans just 10 days after the 1991 Aussie Grand Final had been played.

How on earth did they manage to overcome such logistical nightmares back then?
