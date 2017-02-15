|
Saxon wrote:
I can't speak for all the NRL clubs, but I do know that's not the case for Melbourne - who, incidentally, have never shirked a WCC following a Grand Final win.
For them it is not about not caring, it's mainly that the game is a week out from the start of the season and ALWAYS
entails shipping a squad half way around the world to play in frigid weather when you have been conditioning the guys to start a season at the end of an Aussie summer.
Storm have previously tried to have a couple of their WCC played in Oz to no avail.
Most of the Aussie fans, however, don't give a damn unless their club is involved.
Anyway, I have said for years - since 2000 in fact when storm played St Helens(and beat them 44-6 iirc
) - that it didn't count unless it was played 2 weeks after the respective Grand Finals with the full Premiership squads. Then
it'd be a trophy that mattered.
Agreed.
There was always the thought that, because of the timing and the game being played in "pre season", that, the Aussie clubs never took the WCC that seriously.
IF thereis to be a showdown between the 2 hemispheres, then it should take place a.s.a.p after the respective Grand Finals.
This would of course impact in the 4 Nations, so, thought would need to be given to that but, as it stands, this fixture (or series) never felt like it was deciding anything, let alone the best club side in the world and the extended "series" is just meaningless fixtures between Aussie & English clubs.
Having said that, over here, there is an appetite for such fixtures, even though we get our backsides kicked.
Every year we have calls for less games for our international players - scrapping the WCC would be the first to go IMO. Second would be the magic weekend.
Just out of interest - If Ian Lenaghan arranges next year's WCC bash down under with Warrington, Wigan and Saints taking part wouldn't that be putting the cart before the horse as none of the above have qualified yet ? Has the WCC become an invitation event ?
|
Tigerade wrote:
Every year we have calls for less games for our international players - scrapping the WCC would be the first to go IMO. Second would be the magic weekend.
Just out of interest - If Ian Lenaghan arranges next year's WCC bash down under with Warrington, Wigan and Saints taking part wouldn't that be putting the cart before the horse as none of the above have qualified yet ? Has the WCC become an invitation event ?
It makes you think that way. Talk of Wigan and Warrington playing in Oz next year yet neither have qualified
Huddersfield1895 wrote:
For all his faults Uncle Mo use to get us column inches, and the game had a higher profile than is does now.
Wasn't keen on him with his Wigan Hat on, but for promoting the professional game he could really put to shame how shambolic big Nige really is. Big Nige and the NRL are turning the World Club Series into a damp squib, I reckon Uncle Mo would have done something different to progress into that top 4 (super league) v top 4 (NRL) comp.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:57 pm
number 6 wrote:
Tigerade wrote:
Every year we have calls for less games for our international players - scrapping the WCC would be the first to go IMO. Second would be the magic weekend.
Just out of interest - If Ian Lenaghan arranges next year's WCC bash down under with Warrington, Wigan and Saints taking part wouldn't that be putting the cart before the horse as none of the above have qualified yet ? Has the WCC become an invitation event ?
It makes you think that way. Talk of Wigan and Warrington playing in Oz next year yet neither have qualified
That's not what he's said.
Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan told a news conference at Orrell that his club were close to playing the 2017 World Club Challenge - the centre-piece of the series - in Australia and had also raised the possibility of kicking off the Super League campaign against Warrington Down Under.
Read more at: http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8389627
And
“I think it would be great for Super League and for rugby league generally to play the series in Australia,” Lenagan said. “We proved it with Wigan against the Roosters in Sydney three years ago by getting 35,000 people there that there is an appetite and the more we can open eyes, to the Australians in particular, to the international club arrangement, the better. If that means we go to them, then we go to them. “We are, as always, in discussions 12 months in advance, about what happens in February 2018. We came very close indeed to playing this game in Australia this year.”
Read more at: http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8389627
But once again, let's have a pop without checking the full facts.
Seems quite popular these days.
|
Jukesays wrote:
That's not what he's said.
Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan told a news conference at Orrell that his club were close to playing the 2017 World Club Challenge - the centre-piece of the series - in Australia and had also raised the possibility of kicking off the Super League campaign against Warrington Down Under.
Read more at: http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8389627
And
“I think it would be great for Super League and for rugby league generally to play the series in Australia,” Lenagan said. “We proved it with Wigan against the Roosters in Sydney three years ago by getting 35,000 people there that there is an appetite and the more we can open eyes, to the Australians in particular, to the international club arrangement, the better. If that means we go to them, then we go to them. “We are, as always, in discussions 12 months in advance, about what happens in February 2018. We came very close indeed to playing this game in Australia this year.”
Read more at: http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8389627
But once again, let's have a pop without checking the full facts.
Seems quite popular these days.
in the first link on the previous page, lenagan said that wigan and warrington have already had discussions about playing the opening round of SL in OZ next season, if for some way, neither qualify for the WCS or WCC then will they still go ahead?
Jukesays wrote:
That's not what he's said.
Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan told a news conference at Orrell that his club were close to playing the 2017 World Club Challenge - the centre-piece of the series - in Australia and had also raised the possibility of kicking off the Super League campaign against Warrington Down Under.
Read more at: http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8389627
And
“I think it would be great for Super League and for rugby league generally to play the series in Australia,” Lenagan said. “We proved it with Wigan against the Roosters in Sydney three years ago by getting 35,000 people there that there is an appetite and the more we can open eyes, to the Australians in particular, to the international club arrangement, the better. If that means we go to them, then we go to them. “We are, as always, in discussions 12 months in advance, about what happens in February 2018. We came very close indeed to playing this game in Australia this year.”
Read more at: http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8389627
But once again, let's have a pop without checking the full facts.
Seems quite popular these days.
Don't confuse them with facts, they'd rather have their own agenda, even if it is completely off the mark.
It's strange now that fans are only just realising what a visionary and leader Mo Lindsay was. Look at the crowds we were getting back in the late 1980's into the 1990's for the International games and how big the sponsorship deals were. I remember going on a GB supporters tour to Aus in 1992 and there must have been 10K Gb fans over.
number 6 wrote:
in the first link on the previous page, lenagan said that wigan and warrington have already had discussions about playing the opening round of SL in OZ next season, if for some way, neither qualify for the WCS or WCC then will they still go ahead?
The Canberra times piece looks a bit dodgy to me. It quotes heterington 99% and then there's a throwaway couple of lines from an Ian leneghan interview that took place in Wigan yesterday (full article on my link).
Either way he says he tried to arrange the 2017 game for Oz like he did with the 2014.
He also wanted to take a SL game 2017 with Warrington (if the RFL had arranged the fixtures etc. That way) as Warrington were keen on being involved. I guess it would have been a good way to prep for the WCC game of it had been in Oz for both teams.
He says they are also looking into possibilities for 2018 but to suggest they're putting the cart before the horse is way off the mark.
If they don't qualify they're interested in any potential game/opening round involvement.
|
Uncle Maurice Lindsay was my mentor and my hero. He is sorely missed.
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 7:05 pm
We need to play the WCC and the WCS two weeks after the Australian Grand Final --third weekend in October -- alternating in Australia or Britain, and have the inter-national contests start a week later (which is roughly when they start at the moment).
To make the preparation time roughly equal we will need to have the Super League Grand Final on the same weekend as the NRL Grand Final.
Playing SL GF at 2.30 pm on a Saturday, first Saturday in October, at Old Trafford it can be telecast live at 11.30 pm on Saturday night in Australia, thereby making it a prelude to the NRL Grand Final and heightening anticipation of the upcoming WCC and WCS..
|
