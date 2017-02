number 6 wrote: Tigerade wrote: Every year we have calls for less games for our international players - scrapping the WCC would be the first to go IMO. Second would be the magic weekend.



Just out of interest - If Ian Lenaghan arranges next year's WCC bash down under with Warrington, Wigan and Saints taking part wouldn't that be putting the cart before the horse as none of the above have qualified yet ? Has the WCC become an invitation event ?





That's not what he's said.Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan told a news conference at Orrell that his club were close to playing the 2017 World Club Challenge - the centre-piece of the series - in Australia and had also raised the possibility of kicking off the Super League campaign against Warrington Down Under.Read more at: http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8389627 And“I think it would be great for Super League and for rugby league generally to play the series in Australia,” Lenagan said. “We proved it with Wigan against the Roosters in Sydney three years ago by getting 35,000 people there that there is an appetite and the more we can open eyes, to the Australians in particular, to the international club arrangement, the better. If that means we go to them, then we go to them. “We are, as always, in discussions 12 months in advance, about what happens in February 2018. We came very close indeed to playing this game in Australia this year.”Read more at: http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8389627 But once again, let's have a pop without checking the full facts.Seems quite popular these days.