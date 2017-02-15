number 6 wrote: in the first link on the previous page, lenagan said that wigan and warrington have already had discussions about playing the opening round of SL in OZ next season, if for some way, neither qualify for the WCS or WCC then will they still go ahead?

The Canberra times piece looks a bit dodgy to me. It quotes heterington 99% and then there's a throwaway couple of lines from an Ian leneghan interview that took place in Wigan yesterday (full article on my link).Either way he says he tried to arrange the 2017 game for Oz like he did with the 2014.He also wanted to take a SL game 2017 with Warrington (if the RFL had arranged the fixtures etc. That way) as Warrington were keen on being involved. I guess it would have been a good way to prep for the WCC game of it had been in Oz for both teams.He says they are also looking into possibilities for 2018 but to suggest they're putting the cart before the horse is way off the mark.If they don't qualify they're interested in any potential game/opening round involvement.