Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 9:59 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7472
Saxon wrote:
I can't speak for all the NRL clubs, but I do know that's not the case for Melbourne - who, incidentally, have never shirked a WCC following a Grand Final win.
For them it is not about not caring, it's mainly that the game is a week out from the start of the season and ALWAYS entails shipping a squad half way around the world to play in frigid weather when you have been conditioning the guys to start a season at the end of an Aussie summer.
Storm have previously tried to have a couple of their WCC played in Oz to no avail.

Most of the Aussie fans, however, don't give a damn unless their club is involved.

Anyway, I have said for years - since 2000 in fact when storm played St Helens(and beat them 44-6 iirc :twisted: ) - that it didn't count unless it was played 2 weeks after the respective Grand Finals with the full Premiership squads. Then it'd be a trophy that mattered.


Agreed.
There was always the thought that, because of the timing and the game being played in "pre season", that, the Aussie clubs never took the WCC that seriously.
IF thereis to be a showdown between the 2 hemispheres, then it should take place a.s.a.p after the respective Grand Finals.
This would of course impact in the 4 Nations, so, thought would need to be given to that but, as it stands, this fixture (or series) never felt like it was deciding anything, let alone the best club side in the world and the extended "series" is just meaningless fixtures between Aussie & English clubs.
Having said that, over here, there is an appetite for such fixtures, even though we get our backsides kicked.

Re: World Club Series

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:08 am
Tigerade
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4570
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
Every year we have calls for less games for our international players - scrapping the WCC would be the first to go IMO. Second would be the magic weekend.

Just out of interest - If Ian Lenaghan arranges next year's WCC bash down under with Warrington, Wigan and Saints taking part wouldn't that be putting the cart before the horse as none of the above have qualified yet ? Has the WCC become an invitation event ?
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016

Re: World Club Series

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:54 am
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10011
Tigerade wrote:
Every year we have calls for less games for our international players - scrapping the WCC would be the first to go IMO. Second would be the magic weekend.

Just out of interest - If Ian Lenaghan arranges next year's WCC bash down under with Warrington, Wigan and Saints taking part wouldn't that be putting the cart before the horse as none of the above have qualified yet ? Has the WCC become an invitation event ?



It makes you think that way. Talk of Wigan and Warrington playing in Oz next year yet neither have qualified

Re: World Club Series

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:55 am
Judder Man
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5442
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Huddersfield1895 wrote:
For all his faults Uncle Mo use to get us column inches, and the game had a higher profile than is does now.


Wasn't keen on him with his Wigan Hat on, but for promoting the professional game he could really put to shame how shambolic big Nige really is. Big Nige and the NRL are turning the World Club Series into a damp squib, I reckon Uncle Mo would have done something different to progress into that top 4 (super league) v top 4 (NRL) comp.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: World Club Series

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:57 pm
Jukesays
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5261
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
number 6 wrote:
Tigerade wrote:
Every year we have calls for less games for our international players - scrapping the WCC would be the first to go IMO. Second would be the magic weekend.

Just out of interest - If Ian Lenaghan arranges next year's WCC bash down under with Warrington, Wigan and Saints taking part wouldn't that be putting the cart before the horse as none of the above have qualified yet ? Has the WCC become an invitation event ?



It makes you think that way. Talk of Wigan and Warrington playing in Oz next year yet neither have qualified


That's not what he's said.

Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan told a news conference at Orrell that his club were close to playing the 2017 World Club Challenge - the centre-piece of the series - in Australia and had also raised the possibility of kicking off the Super League campaign against Warrington Down Under.

Read more at: http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8389627

And

“I think it would be great for Super League and for rugby league generally to play the series in Australia,” Lenagan said. “We proved it with Wigan against the Roosters in Sydney three years ago by getting 35,000 people there that there is an appetite and the more we can open eyes, to the Australians in particular, to the international club arrangement, the better. If that means we go to them, then we go to them. “We are, as always, in discussions 12 months in advance, about what happens in February 2018. We came very close indeed to playing this game in Australia this year.”

Read more at: http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8389627

But once again, let's have a pop without checking the full facts.
Seems quite popular these days.
Fans Forum 28.08.08 Fan from Haydock

"I've got one word for you Mr Chairman - Penalty Count"

[quote="The Daddy"]I've got one word for you all......Steve Hanley[/quote]

Some Salford fan said to me and I quote "You are by far and away the most Handsome & Knowledgeable Rugby League Fan in England!"

I thanked him and went on my Merry way!

RIVERCAVE DWELLER OF THE YEAR 2015!

Re: World Club Series

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 4:03 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10011
Jukesays wrote:
That's not what he's said.

Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan told a news conference at Orrell that his club were close to playing the 2017 World Club Challenge - the centre-piece of the series - in Australia and had also raised the possibility of kicking off the Super League campaign against Warrington Down Under.

Read more at: http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8389627

And

“I think it would be great for Super League and for rugby league generally to play the series in Australia,” Lenagan said. “We proved it with Wigan against the Roosters in Sydney three years ago by getting 35,000 people there that there is an appetite and the more we can open eyes, to the Australians in particular, to the international club arrangement, the better. If that means we go to them, then we go to them. “We are, as always, in discussions 12 months in advance, about what happens in February 2018. We came very close indeed to playing this game in Australia this year.”

Read more at: http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8389627

But once again, let's have a pop without checking the full facts.
Seems quite popular these days.



in the first link on the previous page, lenagan said that wigan and warrington have already had discussions about playing the opening round of SL in OZ next season, if for some way, neither qualify for the WCS or WCC then will they still go ahead?
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
