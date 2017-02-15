Saxon wrote:
I can't speak for all the NRL clubs, but I do know that's not the case for Melbourne - who, incidentally, have never shirked a WCC following a Grand Final win.
For them it is not about not caring, it's mainly that the game is a week out from the start of the season and ALWAYS entails shipping a squad half way around the world to play in frigid weather when you have been conditioning the guys to start a season at the end of an Aussie summer.
Storm have previously tried to have a couple of their WCC played in Oz to no avail.
Most of the Aussie fans, however, don't give a damn unless their club is involved.
Anyway, I have said for years - since 2000 in fact when storm played St Helens(and beat them 44-6 iirc ) - that it didn't count unless it was played 2 weeks after the respective Grand Finals with the full Premiership squads. Then it'd be a trophy that mattered.
Agreed.
There was always the thought that, because of the timing and the game being played in "pre season", that, the Aussie clubs never took the WCC that seriously.
IF thereis to be a showdown between the 2 hemispheres, then it should take place a.s.a.p after the respective Grand Finals.
This would of course impact in the 4 Nations, so, thought would need to be given to that but, as it stands, this fixture (or series) never felt like it was deciding anything, let alone the best club side in the world and the extended "series" is just meaningless fixtures between Aussie & English clubs.
Having said that, over here, there is an appetite for such fixtures, even though we get our backsides kicked.