Same teams every year, same thumpings, not taken seriously be our NRL counterparts.

I can't speak for all the NRL clubs, but I do know that's not the case for Melbourne - who, incidentally, have never shirked a WCC following a Grand Final win.For them it is not about not caring, it's mainly that the game is a week out from the start of the season andentails shipping a squad half way around the world to play in frigid weather when you have been conditioning the guys to start a season at the end of an Aussie summer.Storm have previously tried to have a couple of their WCC played in Oz to no avail.Most of the Aussie fans, however, don't give a damn unless their club is involved.Anyway, I have said for years - since 2000 in fact when storm played St Helens(and beat them 44-6 iirc) - that it didn't count unless it was played 2 weeks after the respective Grand Finals with the full Premiership squads.it'd be a trophy that mattered.