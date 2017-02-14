WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Club Series

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace World Club Series

 
Post a reply

World Club Series

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:06 pm
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5441
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Doesn't seem to be much promotion of these two games, it's as though the journalists don,t know about it.

Are we going to see the great divide again between the two comps.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: World Club Series

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:10 pm
Tigerade User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4569
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
Not as many people interested in the WCC series as there used to be. Same teams every year, same thumpings, not taken seriously be our NRL counterparts.

In this piece here http://www.canberratimes.com.au/rugby-l ... ud1an.html it states "Ian Lenagan told reporters on Tuesday he had already held discussions about Warrington and Wigan opening the 2018 Super League season at an Australian stadium."

Why do we even bother ?
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016

Re: World Club Series

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:57 pm
MattyB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17737
Tigerade wrote:
Not as many people interested in the WCC series as there used to be. Same teams every year, same thumpings, not taken seriously be our NRL counterparts.

In this piece here http://www.canberratimes.com.au/rugby-l ... ud1an.html it states "Ian Lenagan told reporters on Tuesday he had already held discussions about Warrington and Wigan opening the 2018 Super League season at an Australian stadium."

Why do we even bother ?


When you say 'why do we even bother' do you mean big Nige with his RU scarf to promote the game? Nah, let's leave it to the big clubs, the forward thinking ones. The ones who have for years tried to promote the game outside its own backyard.

Or the clubs could just sit there, stagnate and hope people will still turn up weekly.

I do wish sometimes that Maurice Lindsay had been twenty years younger!
WIGAN RLFC

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Re: World Club Series

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:34 pm
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5441
Location: Now in Enemy Country
MattyB wrote:

I do wish sometimes that Maurice Lindsay had been twenty years younger!


I,ve been calling for another "Uncle Mo" for quite a few years now, some practical visionary who can see beyond Red Hall. The world club series has lost its profile intentions.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: World Club Series

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 1:20 am
mrpurfect User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2006 9:08 pm
Posts: 661
MattyB wrote:
When you say 'why do we even bother' do you mean big Nige with his RU scarf to promote the game? Nah, let's leave it to the big clubs, the forward thinking ones. The ones who have for years tried to promote the game outside its own backyard.

Or the clubs could just sit there, stagnate and hope people will still turn up weekly.

I do wish sometimes that Maurice Lindsay had been twenty years younger!

nope not Wigan v Warrington should be Castleford v Featherstone because i am an even greater visionary
Blocked list
galliant - When Gutterfax stands alone in a thread out comes his alt account to make it look like he's got support.
Gutterfax - Yawnion patronising Troll
Lebron James - yet another Yawnion patronising Troll,born watching the wrong sport he knows his beloved yawnion is 100 behind League so tries to talk Yawnion up and league down.

Re: World Club Series

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 2:13 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2808
mrpurfect wrote:
nope not Wigan v Warrington should be Castleford v Featherstone because i am an even greater visionary


Pity the RFL don't see your visions..Warrington 1st round Catalans away!!! Wigan travelled to Salford..Now thats the vision the RFL have.
Image

Re: World Club Series

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 7:12 am
Saxon User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Nov 21, 2011 10:47 am
Posts: 29
Tigerade wrote:
... Same teams every year, same thumpings, not taken seriously be our NRL counterparts.


I can't speak for all the NRL clubs, but I do know that's not the case for Melbourne - who, incidentally, have never shirked a WCC following a Grand Final win.
For them it is not about not caring, it's mainly that the game is a week out from the start of the season and ALWAYS entails shipping a squad half way around the world to play in frigid weather when you have been conditioning the guys to start a season at the end of an Aussie summer.
Storm have previously tried to have a couple of their WCC played in Oz to no avail.

Most of the Aussie fans, however, don't give a damn unless their club is involved.

Anyway, I have said for years - since 2000 in fact when storm played St Helens(and beat them 44-6 iirc :twisted: ) - that it didn't count unless it was played 2 weeks after the respective Grand Finals with the full Premiership squads. Then it'd be a trophy that mattered.
Mechanical Engineers make weapons
Civil Engineers build targets

Re: World Club Series

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:21 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12678
Location: Ossett
Saxon wrote:
it didn't count unless it was played 2 weeks after the respective Grand Finals with the full Premiership squads. Then it'd be a trophy that mattered.


Agree with that - it seems perverse to drag it to the next season and have very different teams playing to those who qualified.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, BRIXTON, Dave K., leg_end, SaleSlim, Saxon, tedglen, TrinityIHC, Tron, Uncle Rico, Wildthing and 102 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,519,6771,34075,7584,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  