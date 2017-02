MattyB wrote:

When you say 'why do we even bother' do you mean big Nige with his RU scarf to promote the game? Nah, let's leave it to the big clubs, the forward thinking ones. The ones who have for years tried to promote the game outside its own backyard.



Or the clubs could just sit there, stagnate and hope people will still turn up weekly.



I do wish sometimes that Maurice Lindsay had been twenty years younger!