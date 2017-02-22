|
Please stop! I'll have to clear up the mess and I won't thank you for it.
Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:43 am
Wed Feb 22, 2017 1:00 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I think the system should stay as it is. If we go back to one up one down or two up two down we have the same problems as last time. Clubs overspending to stay up and going bust or coming up for a season to go back down.....
Yes, the way it is now at least ensures no club goes bust. Oh hang on ...
Wed Feb 22, 2017 1:07 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Yes, the way it is now at least ensures no club goes bust. Oh hang on ...
Hardly the fault of the system that though. Seen as though we went into admin in 2012 and 2014, before the Super 8's.
Wed Feb 22, 2017 4:17 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Yes, the way it is now at least ensures no club goes bust. Oh hang on ...
The way it is now ensures that if you go into Admin once you will repeat it again and again.
