Re: Whats the plan?

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 2:50 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 871
Location: Waiting
bowlingboy wrote:
Could we ever!

Will be taught ask looking at there squad.

Re: Whats the plan?

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:51 pm
Godiswithers Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:00 am
Posts: 19
The voices in my head are telling me the RFL have a diabolical plan
There will be a return to 3 year licensing
Salford and Wakey to miss out and be replaced by KR and Bulls
Kockrash to take over at Odsal after walking away from Salford
:CRAZY:

Re: Whats the plan?

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:55 pm
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 526
If they did that it would be the end of the game as we know it, it would be like 1895 all over again with clubs breaking away and a vote of no confidence in the RFL...

Jesus, listening to the Swinton fans drivel about RFL favouritism towards the Bulls is bad enough there would be Lynch mob creating a Siege outside Odsal.

Re: Whats the plan?

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:35 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26121
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
bowlingboy wrote:
If they did that it would be the end of the game as we know it, it would be like 1895 all over again with clubs breaking away and a vote of no confidence in the RFL...

Jesus, listening to the Swinton fans drivel about RFL favouritism towards the Bulls is bad enough there would be Lynch mob creating a Siege outside Odsal.


I think Andy Lynch would be ok as Cas would get a franchise :wink:
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Whats the plan?

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:38 pm
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3783
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
bowlingboy wrote:
If they did that it would be the end of the game as we know it, it would be like 1895 all over again with clubs breaking away and a vote of no confidence in the RFL...

Jesus, listening to the Swinton fans drivel about RFL favouritism towards the Bulls is bad enough there would be Lynch mob creating a Siege outside Odsal.


We might even get traffic on this site to rival our admin/liquidation efforts if that happens....there would be parts of West Yorkshire where people would simply implode with rage against us and the rfl.

To be fair though the rfl and the clubs did say, and I think it's started, that they would review the current system after 3 years. Of which this is the third. And I think it's far from certain this system stays as it is. I just hope whatever system we switch to, or if this one is just amended, there is still a pathway of some description to Super league for any club that gets themselves close to that level.

I would think some of the current decision makers in the rfl and sl will be looking at hull kr, Toulouse, Toronto, and possibly us (don't know if that's just rab tinted specs on though) and seeing that there is potential outside of super league and at least a route into sl needs to be open, but I'd say it'll be short of a return to full licensing and parachuting teams back in.

Re: Whats the plan?

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:40 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26121
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Godiswithers wrote:
Wakey to miss out


:lol: Just imagining the reaction on their board.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
