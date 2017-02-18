bowlingboy wrote: If they did that it would be the end of the game as we know it, it would be like 1895 all over again with clubs breaking away and a vote of no confidence in the RFL...



Jesus, listening to the Swinton fans drivel about RFL favouritism towards the Bulls is bad enough there would be Lynch mob creating a Siege outside Odsal.

We might even get traffic on this site to rival our admin/liquidation efforts if that happens....there would be parts of West Yorkshire where people would simply implode with rage against us and the rfl.To be fair though the rfl and the clubs did say, and I think it's started, that they would review the current system after 3 years. Of which this is the third. And I think it's far from certain this system stays as it is. I just hope whatever system we switch to, or if this one is just amended, there is still a pathway of some description to Super league for any club that gets themselves close to that level.I would think some of the current decision makers in the rfl and sl will be looking at hull kr, Toulouse, Toronto, and possibly us (don't know if that's just rab tinted specs on though) and seeing that there is potential outside of super league and at least a route into sl needs to be open, but I'd say it'll be short of a return to full licensing and parachuting teams back in.