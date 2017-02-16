|
|
All that happens come May 2019 is this:
The tenant (i.e. the RFL) no longer has to use the ground for playing rugby league.
Subject to planning permission, they can after then do whatever they want.
Except they can't, because they now have a sub-tenant (us)
So they have to stick to whatever terms are in our sub-lease for as long as our sub-lease lasts. As we are in occupation and unless we agree, they can't interfere with our occupation.
|
|
|
|
Just to add to the conspiracy theory but is that not our chairman sat with Marwan?
|
|
|
|
I said koukash is the mastermind..ha
|
|
|
|
So what would happen if the RFL put people in charge that could not make a go of the team and went into liquidation. That would then mean they had no sub-tenants. Perhaps there is a plan after all. Just not Cha-Lo's.
|
|
|
|
Then the RFL would be in breach of the rugby-playing term.
|
|
|
|
But as you said they only have to play there until 2019. If that coincides with the team no longer existing then the RFL are the primary tenant but no sub-tenant as you stated.
|
|
|
|
Though, outside the signatories to the original[or subsequent renewals] of the lease, and, I'd guess that covers everyone on here, no one actually knows the exact terms of the lease.
If, as I thought, it was, 'front-ended', then at this stage, the cost of repayment to the council might not be too onerous anyway?
|
|
|
|
With the 4 signings this week is everyone resting a little bit easier as to where we are at now?
I think we are heading in the right direction..smiths 2 year contract hints we are aiming to be in championship next year..
|
