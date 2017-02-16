Ferocious Aardvark wrote: All that happens come May 2019 is this:



The tenant (i.e. the RFL) no longer has to use the ground for playing rugby league.

Subject to planning permission, they can after then do whatever they want.



Except they can't, because they now have a sub-tenant (us)

So they have to stick to whatever terms are in our sub-lease for as long as our sub-lease lasts. As we are in occupation and unless we agree, they can't interfere with our occupation.

So what would happen if the RFL put people in charge that could not make a go of the team and went into liquidation. That would then mean they had no sub-tenants. Perhaps there is a plan after all. Just not Cha-Lo's.