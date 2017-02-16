WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Whats the plan?

Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Whats the plan?

 
Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:59 pm
All that happens come May 2019 is this:

The tenant (i.e. the RFL) no longer has to use the ground for playing rugby league.
Subject to planning permission, they can after then do whatever they want.

Except they can't, because they now have a sub-tenant (us)
So they have to stick to whatever terms are in our sub-lease for as long as our sub-lease lasts. As we are in occupation and unless we agree, they can't interfere with our occupation.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Whats the plan?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:24 pm
Just to add to the conspiracy theory but is that not our chairman sat with Marwan?

Re: Whats the plan?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:28 pm
I said koukash is the mastermind..ha

Re: Whats the plan?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:29 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
All that happens come May 2019 is this:

The tenant (i.e. the RFL) no longer has to use the ground for playing rugby league.
Subject to planning permission, they can after then do whatever they want.

Except they can't, because they now have a sub-tenant (us)
So they have to stick to whatever terms are in our sub-lease for as long as our sub-lease lasts. As we are in occupation and unless we agree, they can't interfere with our occupation.

So what would happen if the RFL put people in charge that could not make a go of the team and went into liquidation. That would then mean they had no sub-tenants. Perhaps there is a plan after all. Just not Cha-Lo's.

Re: Whats the plan?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:26 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
So what would happen if the RFL put people in charge that could not make a go of the team and went into liquidation. That would then mean they had no sub-tenants.


Then the RFL would be in breach of the rugby-playing term.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
