bowlingboy Strong-running second rower



Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am

Posts: 492



mat wrote:



http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/sport/14206924.Nielsen_return_Down_Under_confirmed/ when club announced nielsen they said he'd signed on 1 and a half year deal, irrespective of league we were in. They then used him in advertising for 2016 season tickets. It was only after bulk of season tickets had been sold that there was any mention of him possibly not returning and when it was eventually announced, it was made clear that the club had an option on him for the second year and had chosen not to take it up.



To be honest Green and Ferres were a bit naughty in the season ticket

Marketing department though were they not?



This year's campaign was a blinder a few weeks before admin.

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm

Posts: 2782

Location: Shipley, Bradford

Ferocious Aardvark wrote: You must be the only person alive who even considered that Roberts or anybody might be a benevolent sugar daddy. The reality is that there's never been a hint of one. Surely you know this?



I never said they would be benevolent. Read what I have put, have I ever said this anywhere? No. If Roberts was serious about RL in Bradford he would have bought the Bulls outright. Same with Sawrij. Again they just wanted the land that Odsal was on and the lease for the stadium in order to develop the land.



Ferocious Aardvark wrote: You're confused again. Nobody was offering to take over the company, ever. Offering to buy the assets of the old business was as far as any bid went.



Yes they were offering to buy the company. How could they not be? The company was in admin. It is known fact that there were bids in to buy the company out of administration. However the bids were deemed to not be paying the creditors enough of the debt to consider a sale. The assets were sold after liquidation, why do you think Cha-Low had to buy some back from the administrators and from Thorne?



Ferocious Aardvark wrote: No idea what that even means. The only connection that springs to mind is that the company in NZ went tits owing far more than Green's main company when that went tits. Is that what you meant?



You said this on page 5 - " Certainly, the creditors won't now get a penny from Cha-Low so I'm struggling to see what's "better. "



I replied with - " What ties do they have to the Marc Green owned company? Obviously the creditors won't get anything from Cha-Low as they created a brand new companyWhat ties do they have to the Marc Green owned company?



Meaning why would the creditors get anything from Cha-Low? They didn't buy the club out of admin. We were liquidated. They have no ties to the old company so why would they pay creditors anything? And when a club is liquidated all the debts go with it. Surely you knew this? But don't let that stop you from putting words in my mouth.



Ferocious Aardvark wrote: What cases? Name them.



You're confusing civil liability with criminal offences. Are you claiming Marc Green committed criminal offences, and is going to be prosecuted?



Well considering the fraud team from HMRC are investigating him I am sure they have a bloody good reason too. He committed fraud with his old company and allegedly committed fraud with the Bulls. Not paying tax is a criminal offence? Well on that I'm not sure, I always thought it was but fraud definitely is.



Ferocious Aardvark wrote: Your belief that there is, or even may be an altruistic sugar daddy is touching but mad. I wish there was, but surely even the most harebrained person never mistook any of those bidders for one?



Yes I believe, based on information I have been told. I am aware that on this forum many people 'claim' to be in the know a lot, throw it in your face and never give anything away. That is why I don't constantly bang on about things I hear or am told on here.



Ferocious Aardvark wrote: If the RFL "pulled the Odsal lease from the deal" then if it was an important factor for any bidder, the RFL factually scuppered that bid. They needed to find out what the bidder was after, and then say yes or no. The tactic of saying "Buy the club and commit to being the new owner first, and THEN we'll talk" just doesn't fly. Surely you can understand that a bidder MUST know, in FULL, what they are buying into? If the RFL cannot or will not tell them, then how can you be critical if they pull out?



Of course I know it's an important factor because it was the ONLY factor the bidders were bothered about. So your saying that if the lease was part of the deal and the RFL didn't pull it from the deal. The Bulls would have been bought by either Roberts or Sawrij? But the club was still on the table? All they had to do was provide a financially secure Bradford Bulls for 2 years (until 2019 when the rugby lease runs out) and then negotiations could be done. Fact is they wanted the lease and ground and weren't bothered about the RL or the club. Funny, I remember a lot of people on here saying the same thing as me when the bids were coming in. A lot of concern about their intentions and just wanting the land.



Ferocious Aardvark wrote: Newsflash: we weren't saved. We died. The new lot are starting from minus scratch, in a league we can't hack, with no money.



Yes the company owning the Bulls did die. Yup they started from scratch. We will see if we can hack it in due time. Again you keep mentioning we don't have money. Could you please provide proof of this? Or are you making an educated guess?



I will apologise. We weren't saved you are correct. My mistake. I should have said professional RL in Bradford was saved and the brand was saved. We still have the Bulls. Not a brand new identity all together.



I never said they would be benevolent. Read what I have put, have I ever said this anywhere? No. If Roberts was serious about RL in Bradford he would have bought the Bulls outright. Same with Sawrij. Again they just wanted the land that Odsal was on and the lease for the stadium in order to develop the land.

Yes they were offering to buy the company. How could they not be? The company was in admin. It is known fact that there were bids in to buy the company out of administration. However the bids were deemed to not be paying the creditors enough of the debt to consider a sale. The assets were sold after liquidation, why do you think Cha-Low had to buy some back from the administrators and from Thorne?

You said this on page 5 - "Certainly, the creditors won't now get a penny from Cha-Low so I'm struggling to see what's "better."

I replied with - "What ties do they have to the Marc Green owned company? Obviously the creditors won't get anything from Cha-Low as they created a brand new company"

Meaning why would the creditors get anything from Cha-Low? They didn't buy the club out of admin. We were liquidated. They have no ties to the old company so why would they pay creditors anything? And when a club is liquidated all the debts go with it. Surely you knew this? But don't let that stop you from putting words in my mouth.

Well considering the fraud team from HMRC are investigating him I am sure they have a bloody good reason too. He committed fraud with his old company and allegedly committed fraud with the Bulls. Not paying tax is a criminal offence? Well on that I'm not sure, I always thought it was but fraud definitely is.

Yes I believe, based on information I have been told. I am aware that on this forum many people 'claim' to be in the know a lot, throw it in your face and never give anything away. That is why I don't constantly bang on about things I hear or am told on here.

Of course I know it's an important factor because it was the ONLY factor the bidders were bothered about. So your saying that if the lease was part of the deal and the RFL didn't pull it from the deal. The Bulls would have been bought by either Roberts or Sawrij? But the club was still on the table? All they had to do was provide a financially secure Bradford Bulls for 2 years (until 2019 when the rugby lease runs out) and then negotiations could be done. Fact is they wanted the lease and ground and weren't bothered about the RL or the club. Funny, I remember a lot of people on here saying the same thing as me when the bids were coming in. A lot of concern about their intentions and just wanting the land.

Yes the company owning the Bulls did die. Yup they started from scratch. We will see if we can hack it in due time. Again you keep mentioning we don't have money. Could you please provide proof of this? Or are you making an educated guess?

I will apologise. We weren't saved you are correct. My mistake. I should have said professional RL in Bradford was saved and the brand was saved. We still have the Bulls. Not a brand new identity all together.

Also I'd appreciate less of the condescending tone please. I am an adult with a degree in Sports Development which is all about strategies, plans, making connections and links mixed in with Sports Business Management. So I do have some idea. All I am trying to do here is share my knowledge and experience on these matters.

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm

Posts: 27622

Location: MACS0647-JD



Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:

Yes they were offering to buy the company. How could they not be? The company was in admin. It is known fact that there were bids in to buy the company out of administration. However the bids were deemed to not be paying the creditors enough of the debt to consider a sale. The assets were sold after liquidation, why do you think Cha-Low had to buy some back from the administrators and from Thorne?



Nobody offered to buy the company. the reason is because if they did, they buy the debts. As long as the company lives, it owes the debts.



Everybody offered to buy the company's business from the administrator. Then, if agreed, the new company takes over the business. But the old company is wound up and liquidated.



The asset sale is straightforward, the RFL bought them so as to be able to sell them on to a new owner.



Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: ...Meaning why would the creditors get anything from Cha-Low? They didn't buy the club out of admin. We were liquidated. They have no ties to the old company so why would they pay creditors anything?

Er, if they deemed the return of 6 league points was enough value for money. If they had the money.



Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: Fact is they wanted the lease and ground and weren't bothered about the RL or the club. Funny, I remember a lot of people on here saying the same thing as me when the bids were coming in. A lot of concern about their intentions and just wanting the land.

Neither of us know the motives of the bidders, you are just speculating. The RFL seem to have thought enough about the motives of a couple of them at least to engage in lengthy talks. But yes, in principle, and as I've always said, unless a sugar daddy comes along, only people with a plan to make some money are likely to be in the frame. I would take the view that it is up to the RFL to ensure that any deal includes copper bottomed safeguards for rugby league and as they hold that whip hand (as no membership of RFL, no deal) it wouldn't matter much that a buyer wasn't mad keen on RL - if they were obligated.



Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: Again you keep mentioning we don't have money. Do you have proof of this? Or are you making an educated guess?

How could I have "proof"? I'm hardly privy to financial info on random geezers from NZ. They clearly have no substantial money THAT THEY WANT TO SPEND ON BRADFORD BULLS is how I would put it, I conclude this from the snippets that we read about such as having to borrow the HMRC deposit, and the alleged continuing cash bailouts by the RFL. They may have millions in their bank,or nothing, I don't know, and i don't care, the only thing that matters to me is whether they are prepared to plough in the sort of money that would make the difference. I see no sign, and so base my opinion on their actions.



Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: I will apologise. We weren't saved you are correct. My mistake. I should have said professional RL in Bradford was saved and the brand was saved. We still have the Bulls. Not a brand new identity all together....ll I am trying to do here is share my knowledge and experience on these matters.

Nobody offered to buy the company. the reason is because if they did, they buy the debts. As long as the company lives, it owes the debts.

Everybody offered to buy the company's business from the administrator. Then, if agreed, the new company takes over the business. But the old company is wound up and liquidated.

The asset sale is straightforward, the RFL bought them so as to be able to sell them on to a new owner.

Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: ...Meaning why would the creditors get anything from Cha-Low? They didn't buy the club out of admin. We were liquidated. They have no ties to the old company so why would they pay creditors anything?

Er, if they deemed the return of 6 league points was enough value for money. If they had the money.

Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: Fact is they wanted the lease and ground and weren't bothered about the RL or the club. Funny, I remember a lot of people on here saying the same thing as me when the bids were coming in. A lot of concern about their intentions and just wanting the land.

Neither of us know the motives of the bidders, you are just speculating. The RFL seem to have thought enough about the motives of a couple of them at least to engage in lengthy talks. But yes, in principle, and as I've always said, unless a sugar daddy comes along, only people with a plan to make some money are likely to be in the frame. I would take the view that it is up to the RFL to ensure that any deal includes copper bottomed safeguards for rugby league and as they hold that whip hand (as no membership of RFL, no deal) it wouldn't matter much that a buyer wasn't mad keen on RL - if they were obligated.

Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: Again you keep mentioning we don't have money. Do you have proof of this? Or are you making an educated guess?

How could I have "proof"? I'm hardly privy to financial info on random geezers from NZ. They clearly have no substantial money THAT THEY WANT TO SPEND ON BRADFORD BULLS is how I would put it, I conclude this from the snippets that we read about such as having to borrow the HMRC deposit, and the alleged continuing cash bailouts by the RFL. They may have millions in their bank,or nothing, I don't know, and i don't care, the only thing that matters to me is whether they are prepared to plough in the sort of money that would make the difference. I see no sign, and so base my opinion on their actions.

Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: I will apologise. We weren't saved you are correct. My mistake. I should have said professional RL in Bradford was saved and the brand was saved. We still have the Bulls. Not a brand new identity all together....ll I am trying to do here is share my knowledge and experience on these matters.

Fair enough.

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm

Posts: 3688

Location: Hornsea



rugbyreddog wrote:



At least Woody's finally pinned his colours to the mast



Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am

Posts: 492

I heard a bit of a rumour yesterday that may be completely unfounded but.....



Does anyone think that Chalmers and Lowe are some how involved with Koukash?

The previous and current ties to Salford are there for all to see.



I heard something else yesterday but don't want to get crucified on here if i'm wrong.



bowlingboy wrote:

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm

Posts: 2099

Location: No longer Bradford

bowlingboy wrote: I heard a bit of a rumour yesterday that may be completely unfounded but.....



Does anyone think that Chalmers and Lowe are some how involved with Koukash?

The previous and current ties to Salford are there for all to see.



I heard something else yesterday but don't want to get crucified on here if i'm wrong.



What are your thoughts?? It would in a fashion make sense of the silence for now..





HamsterChops wrote:

I would think it had some legs if we seemed to have a pot to p*ss in. Since it seems we don't, I can't think Koukash is involved.



Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am

Posts: 492

