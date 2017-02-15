mat wrote:
when club announced nielsen they said he'd signed on 1 and a half year deal, irrespective of league we were in. They then used him in advertising for 2016 season tickets. It was only after bulk of season tickets had been sold that there was any mention of him possibly not returning and when it was eventually announced, it was made clear that the club had an option on him for the second year and had chosen not to take it up.
http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/sport/14206924.Nielsen_return_Down_Under_confirmed/
To be honest Green and Ferres were a bit naughty in the season ticket
Marketing department though were they not?
This year's campaign was a blinder a few weeks before admin.