Far from naive pal. I am aware they would have taken on the debt. And if they were truly serious about saving the Bradford club and had 'mega money' aka a sugar daddy. This would have been pocket change. Especially those we were linked with at the time (Leo Group, Gareth Roberts etc). So yes. They would have done that if the RL club was at the forefront of their minds. Funny though how all these big names were involved right up until the RFL pulled the offer of the Odsal lease and were willing to negotiate after the club had been guaranteed survival.

Liquidation was the better option because legally the administrators HAVE to find the best option for the creditors. If there was a viable option delivered to the administrators they would have had to accept. The offers may have been 10p in the £1.

What ties do they have to the Marc Green owned company? Obviously the creditors won't get anything from Cha-Low as they created a brand new companyWhat ties do they have to the Marc Green owned company?

Why do you think there are numerous liable cases against Green?

So that some creditors may get some money back or at least ensure he is prosecuted for his wrong doings.

Tell me. When the RFL pulled the Odsal lease from the deal. And were willing to negotiate that as a separate deal after the Bulls had been saved. Who said yes, RL is our priority here and we want the club and RL to thrive? Lamb? Wanted the fans to own the club which wouldn't have been sustainable. So where did Sawrij, Roberts and the others go? Surely even you can't be that naive.

... And because the RFL own the lease I think that's what saved us.

You must be the only person alive who even considered that Roberts or anybody might be a benevolent sugar daddy. The reality is that there's never been a hint of one. Surely you know this?You're confused again. Nobody was offering to take over the company, ever. Offering to buy the assets of the old business was as far as any bid went.No idea what that even means. The only connection that springs to mind is that the company in NZ went tits owing far more than Green's main company when that went tits. Is that what you meant?What cases? Name them.You're confusing civil liability with criminal offences. Are you claiming Marc Green committed criminal offences, and is going to be prosecuted?Your belief that there is, or even may be an altruistic sugar daddy is touching but mad. I wish there was, but surely even the most harebrained person never mistook any of those bidders for one?If the RFL "pulled the Odsal lease from the deal" then if it was an important factor for any bidder, the RFL factually scuppered that bid. They needed to find out what the bidder was after, and then say yes or no. The tactic of saying "Buy the club and commit to being the new owner first, and THEN we'll talk" just doesn't fly. Surely you can understand that a bidder MUST know, in FULL, what they are buying into? If the RFL cannot or will not tell them, then how can you be critical if they pull out?Newsflash: we weren't saved. We died. The new lot are starting from minus scratch, in a league we can't hack, with no money.