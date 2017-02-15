|
As I keep saying it won't be long before we see if Cha-Lo are serious about keeping us up or not.
The Toovey visa will he/won't he stay saga will be a massive marker. If he goes back without becoming head coach then it'll be obvious we were being taken for a ride. I can't believe that Cha-Lo would be daft enough to do that though so I'm keeping my powder dry for now.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 2:50 pm
bowlingboy wrote:
Sat looking at Odsal from the stand on Sunday it is a massive stadium, and far far to big for what we need.
However with regards to developing it I cant see what use it would be other than land fill as there isn't a lot of "building land" its a massive bowl with a rim around the top that you could maybe put bars and restaraunts around it.
The land at the back of the stadium is also an old landfill site so I don't know how you would go about building on that..
The only development plan I can see is build a smaller say 15k seater (you never know we may need it in years to come) stadium on Dunnies and fill Odsal in.
talk of a Wembley of the North has been pie in the sky for 80 years, The RFL couldn't organise a bun fight in a bakery let alone finance and build a national RL stadium.
Speaking of which when you look at Murrayfield, Cardiff, and Twickers and the crowds, you have to be envious RU is $hit but them boys have it sorted.
Maybe we should poach their marketing staff and top brass they like poaching our players and coaches.
Agree mate it's huge!! Wouldn't mind a ground like Leigh's or Warrington's to be honest! Less walking to the loo's too
In terms of development there was talks when Sawrij was involved about turning it into a recycling plant of sorts. Which would be okay. I think with today's technology etc it should be possible to build on it now. I mean after all they built Odsal Stadium on a landfill site? So why can't they build on it again? Just my train of thought though
Not long ago there was talks about Khan? (I think it was Khan) wanting to build a hotel/curry house up there. Prime location for anything due to close road links and motorway links.
I would love a national RL stadium up north! But as you say won't happen until someone at the RFL gets a grip. They have it sorted but it took them decades. And like life in general, the rich will always get what they want at the expense of the poor. Sport uses that analogy. We'll never be as big as RU now but we need to strive to be the best we can be!
Gutted though seeing Ford, Farrell and Te'o linking up in RU seen as though all started from an RL background!!
BULLSBOY2011:
Wed Feb 15, 2017 5:25 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Far from naive pal. I am aware they would have taken on the debt. And if they were truly serious about saving the Bradford club and had 'mega money' aka a sugar daddy. This would have been pocket change. Especially those we were linked with at the time (Leo Group, Gareth Roberts etc). So yes. They would have done that if the RL club was at the forefront of their minds. Funny though how all these big names were involved right up until the RFL pulled the offer of the Odsal lease and were willing to negotiate after the club had been guaranteed survival.
You must be the only person alive who even considered that Roberts or anybody might be a benevolent sugar daddy. The reality is that there's never been a hint of one. Surely you know this?
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Liquidation was the better option because legally the administrators HAVE to find the best option for the creditors. If there was a viable option delivered to the administrators they would have had to accept. The offers may have been 10p in the £1.
You're confused again. Nobody was offering to take over the company, ever. Offering to buy the assets of the old business was as far as any bid went.
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Obviously the creditors won't get anything from Cha-Low as they created a brand new company
What ties do they have to the Marc Green owned company?
No idea what that even means. The only connection that springs to mind is that the company in NZ went tits owing far more than Green's main company when that went tits. Is that what you meant?
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Why do you think there are numerous liable cases against Green?
What cases? Name them.
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
So that some creditors may get some money back or at least ensure he is prosecuted for his wrong doings.
You're confusing civil liability with criminal offences. Are you claiming Marc Green committed criminal offences, and is going to be prosecuted?
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Tell me. When the RFL pulled the Odsal lease from the deal. And were willing to negotiate that as a separate deal after the Bulls had been saved. Who said yes, RL is our priority here and we want the club and RL to thrive? Lamb? Wanted the fans to own the club which wouldn't have been sustainable. So where did Sawrij, Roberts and the others go? Surely even you can't be that naive.
Your belief that there is, or even may be an altruistic sugar daddy is touching but mad. I wish there was, but surely even the most harebrained person never mistook any of those bidders for one?
If the RFL "pulled the Odsal lease from the deal" then if it was an important factor for any bidder, the RFL factually scuppered that bid. They needed to find out what the bidder was after, and then say yes or no. The tactic of saying "Buy the club and commit to being the new owner first, and THEN we'll talk" just doesn't fly. Surely you can understand that a bidder MUST know, in FULL, what they are buying into? If the RFL cannot or will not tell them, then how can you be critical if they pull out?
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
... And because the RFL own the lease I think that's what saved us.
Newsflash: we weren't saved. We died. The new lot are starting from minus scratch, in a league we can't hack, with no money.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 5:26 pm
Bullseye wrote:
As I keep saying it won't be long before we see if Cha-Lo are serious about keeping us up or not.
The Toovey visa will he/won't he stay saga will be a massive marker. If he goes back without becoming head coach then it'll be obvious we were being taken for a ride. I can't believe that Cha-Lo would be daft enough to do that though so I'm keeping my powder dry for now.
My suspicion is that Toovey, and the owners, have at last woken up to the fact that all the talk about him and the club is likely to cause a problem with his visa and they are, quite sensibly, backing off the talk.
He's on a tourist visa, as I understand it. A tourist visa entitles the owner to have a holiday - it doesn't allow the holder to work [even unpaid] not does it allow him to seek work. If all the talk in the T&A and on boards hasn't set a few alarm bells ringing around the club, it certainly should. Or it might set a few ringing at the border agency and if they pursue it, it might mean he has to go back to Australia to re-apply.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 5:49 pm
I'm hoping you're right Bulliac. I guess we'll find out before long.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 5:59 pm
Bullseye wrote:
As I keep saying it won't be long before we see if Cha-Lo are serious about keeping us up or not.
The Toovey visa will he/won't he stay saga will be a massive marker. If he goes back without becoming head coach then it'll be obvious we were being taken for a ride. I can't believe that Cha-Lo would be daft enough to do that though so I'm keeping my powder dry for now.
Got to admit thats a worry in back of my mind. variation on last years bait and switch where mullaney and nielsen were signed up whilst season tickets were on sale then as soon as majority had bought season tickets, club decided they were both uneccessary.
This time equivalent would be Toovey and Phoenix not getting visas and much talked about reinforcements never arriving.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:08 pm
mat wrote:
Got to admit thats a worry in back of my mind. variation on last years bait and switch where mullaney and nielsen were signed up whilst season tickets were on sale then as soon as majority had bought season tickets, club decided they were both uneccessary.
This time equivalent would be Toovey and Phoenix not getting visas and much talked about reinforcements never arriving.
Mullaney gave no indication he wasn't coming back till he told the club that the wife wanted to stop in Australia had nothing to do with the club they were as shocked as anyone as flights were booked.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:46 pm
redeverready wrote:
Mullaney gave no indication he wasn't coming back till he told the club that the wife wanted to stop in Australia had nothing to do with the club they were as shocked as anyone as flights were booked.
Mullaney situation I had some sympathy for club but it was decision not to take up 2nd year option on Nielsen that really annoyed.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 7:34 pm
Isn't it quite feasible that Neilaon was signed and promised a 2nd year if we got promoted? Which would have suited player and club ideally, am sure Neiloan wanted to play SL and am equallly syre club knew we couldn't afford him if still in Champ. IMO Opinion he was brought over early to ensure promotion
Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:16 pm
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
Isn't it quite feasible that Neilaon was signed and promised a 2nd year if we got promoted? Which would have suited player and club ideally, am sure Neiloan wanted to play SL and am equallly syre club knew we couldn't afford him if still in Champ. IMO Opinion he was brought over early to ensure promotion
when club announced nielsen they said he'd signed on 1 and a half year deal, irrespective of league we were in. They then used him in advertising for 2016 season tickets. It was only after bulk of season tickets had been sold that there was any mention of him possibly not returning and when it was eventually announced, it was made clear that the club had an option on him for the second year and had chosen not to take it up.http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/sport/14206924.Nielsen_return_Down_Under_confirmed/
