Bullseye

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 26086

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty



As I keep saying it won't be long before we see if Cha-Lo are serious about keeping us up or not.



The Toovey visa will he/won't he stay saga will be a massive marker. If he goes back without becoming head coach then it'll be obvious we were being taken for a ride. I can't believe that Cha-Lo would be daft enough to do that though so I'm keeping my powder dry for now. "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. Bulls Boy 2011

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm

Posts: 2779

Location: Shipley, Bradford

bowlingboy wrote: Sat looking at Odsal from the stand on Sunday it is a massive stadium, and far far to big for what we need.

However with regards to developing it I cant see what use it would be other than land fill as there isn't a lot of "building land" its a massive bowl with a rim around the top that you could maybe put bars and restaraunts around it.

The land at the back of the stadium is also an old landfill site so I don't know how you would go about building on that..



The only development plan I can see is build a smaller say 15k seater (you never know we may need it in years to come) stadium on Dunnies and fill Odsal in.



talk of a Wembley of the North has been pie in the sky for 80 years, The RFL couldn't organise a bun fight in a bakery let alone finance and build a national RL stadium.

Speaking of which when you look at Murrayfield, Cardiff, and Twickers and the crowds, you have to be envious RU is $hit but them boys have it sorted.

Maybe we should poach their marketing staff and top brass they like poaching our players and coaches.



Agree mate it's huge!! Wouldn't mind a ground like Leigh's or Warrington's to be honest! Less walking to the loo's too



In terms of development there was talks when Sawrij was involved about turning it into a recycling plant of sorts. Which would be okay. I think with today's technology etc it should be possible to build on it now. I mean after all they built Odsal Stadium on a landfill site? So why can't they build on it again? Just my train of thought though Not long ago there was talks about Khan? (I think it was Khan) wanting to build a hotel/curry house up there. Prime location for anything due to close road links and motorway links.



I would love a national RL stadium up north! But as you say won't happen until someone at the RFL gets a grip. They have it sorted but it took them decades. And like life in general, the rich will always get what they want at the expense of the poor. Sport uses that analogy. We'll never be as big as RU now but we need to strive to be the best we can be!



Gutted though seeing Ford, Farrell and Te'o linking up in RU seen as though all started from an RL background!! Agree mate it's huge!! Wouldn't mind a ground like Leigh's or Warrington's to be honest! Less walking to the loo's tooIn terms of development there was talks when Sawrij was involved about turning it into a recycling plant of sorts. Which would be okay. I think with today's technology etc it should be possible to build on it now. I mean after all they built Odsal Stadium on a landfill site? So why can't they build on it again? Just my train of thought thoughNot long ago there was talks about Khan? (I think it was Khan) wanting to build a hotel/curry house up there. Prime location for anything due to close road links and motorway links.I would love a national RL stadium up north! But as you say won't happen until someone at the RFL gets a grip. They have it sorted but it took them decades. And like life in general, the rich will always get what they want at the expense of the poor. Sport uses that analogy. We'll never be as big as RU now but we need to strive to be the best we can be!Gutted though seeing Ford, Farrell and Te'o linking up in RU seen as though all started from an RL background!! BULLSBOY2011:

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth Ferocious Aardvark

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm

Posts: 27621

Location: MACS0647-JD



YIM Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm27621MACS0647-JD Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: Far from naive pal. I am aware they would have taken on the debt. And if they were truly serious about saving the Bradford club and had 'mega money' aka a sugar daddy. This would have been pocket change. Especially those we were linked with at the time (Leo Group, Gareth Roberts etc). So yes. They would have done that if the RL club was at the forefront of their minds. Funny though how all these big names were involved right up until the RFL pulled the offer of the Odsal lease and were willing to negotiate after the club had been guaranteed survival.

You must be the only person alive who even considered that Roberts or anybody might be a benevolent sugar daddy. The reality is that there's never been a hint of one. Surely you know this?



Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: Liquidation was the better option because legally the administrators HAVE to find the best option for the creditors. If there was a viable option delivered to the administrators they would have had to accept. The offers may have been 10p in the £1.

You're confused again. Nobody was offering to take over the company, ever. Offering to buy the assets of the old business was as far as any bid went.



Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: What ties do they have to the Marc Green owned company? Obviously the creditors won't get anything from Cha-Low as they created a brand new companyWhat ties do they have to the Marc Green owned company?

No idea what that even means. The only connection that springs to mind is that the company in NZ went tits owing far more than Green's main company when that went tits. Is that what you meant?



Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: Why do you think there are numerous liable cases against Green?

What cases? Name them.



Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: So that some creditors may get some money back or at least ensure he is prosecuted for his wrong doings.

You're confusing civil liability with criminal offences. Are you claiming Marc Green committed criminal offences, and is going to be prosecuted?



Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: Tell me. When the RFL pulled the Odsal lease from the deal. And were willing to negotiate that as a separate deal after the Bulls had been saved. Who said yes, RL is our priority here and we want the club and RL to thrive? Lamb? Wanted the fans to own the club which wouldn't have been sustainable. So where did Sawrij, Roberts and the others go? Surely even you can't be that naive.

Your belief that there is, or even may be an altruistic sugar daddy is touching but mad. I wish there was, but surely even the most harebrained person never mistook any of those bidders for one?



If the RFL "pulled the Odsal lease from the deal" then if it was an important factor for any bidder, the RFL factually scuppered that bid. They needed to find out what the bidder was after, and then say yes or no. The tactic of saying "Buy the club and commit to being the new owner first, and THEN we'll talk" just doesn't fly. Surely you can understand that a bidder MUST know, in FULL, what they are buying into? If the RFL cannot or will not tell them, then how can you be critical if they pull out?



Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: ... And because the RFL own the lease I think that's what saved us.

Newsflash: we weren't saved. We died. The new lot are starting from minus scratch, in a league we can't hack, with no money. You must be the only person alive who even considered that Roberts or anybody might be a benevolent sugar daddy. The reality is that there's never been a hint of one. Surely you know this?You're confused again. Nobody was offering to take over the company, ever. Offering to buy the assets of the old business was as far as any bid went.No idea what that even means. The only connection that springs to mind is that the company in NZ went tits owing far more than Green's main company when that went tits. Is that what you meant?What cases? Name them.You're confusing civil liability with criminal offences. Are you claiming Marc Green committed criminal offences, and is going to be prosecuted?Your belief that there is, or even may be an altruistic sugar daddy is touching but mad. I wish there was, but surely even the most harebrained person never mistook any of those bidders for one?If the RFL "pulled the Odsal lease from the deal" then if it was an important factor for any bidder, the RFL factually scuppered that bid. They needed to find out what the bidder was after, and then say yes or no. The tactic of saying "Buy the club and commit to being the new owner first, and THEN we'll talk" just doesn't fly. Surely you can understand that a bidder MUST know, in FULL, what they are buying into? If the RFL cannot or will not tell them, then how can you be critical if they pull out?Newsflash: we weren't saved. We died. The new lot are starting from minus scratch, in a league we can't hack, with no money. Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total Bulliac

100% League Network



Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm

Posts: 9116

Location: Bradbados

Bullseye wrote: As I keep saying it won't be long before we see if Cha-Lo are serious about keeping us up or not.



The Toovey visa will he/won't he stay saga will be a massive marker. If he goes back without becoming head coach then it'll be obvious we were being taken for a ride. I can't believe that Cha-Lo would be daft enough to do that though so I'm keeping my powder dry for now.



My suspicion is that Toovey, and the owners, have at last woken up to the fact that all the talk about him and the club is likely to cause a problem with his visa and they are, quite sensibly, backing off the talk.



He's on a tourist visa, as I understand it. A tourist visa entitles the owner to have a holiday - it doesn't allow the holder to work [even unpaid] not does it allow him to seek work. If all the talk in the T&A and on boards hasn't set a few alarm bells ringing around the club, it certainly should. Or it might set a few ringing at the border agency and if they pursue it, it might mean he has to go back to Australia to re-apply. My suspicion is that Toovey, and the owners, have at last woken up to the fact that all the talk about him and the club is likely to cause a problem with his visa and they are, quite sensibly, backing off the talk.He's on a tourist visa, as I understand it. A tourist visa entitles the owner to have a holiday - it doesn't allow the holder to work [even unpaid] not does it allow him to seek work. If all the talk in the T&A and on boards hasn't set a few alarm bells ringing around the club, it certainly should. Or it might set a few ringing at the border agency and if they pursue it, it might mean he has to go back to Australia to re-apply. Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.

Mark Twain



Build Bridges NOT Walls Bullseye

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 26086

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty

I'm hoping you're right Bulliac. I guess we'll find out before long. "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. mat Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm

Posts: 9022

Location: bradford

Bullseye wrote: As I keep saying it won't be long before we see if Cha-Lo are serious about keeping us up or not.



The Toovey visa will he/won't he stay saga will be a massive marker. If he goes back without becoming head coach then it'll be obvious we were being taken for a ride . I can't believe that Cha-Lo would be daft enough to do that though so I'm keeping my powder dry for now.



Got to admit thats a worry in back of my mind. variation on last years bait and switch where mullaney and nielsen were signed up whilst season tickets were on sale then as soon as majority had bought season tickets, club decided they were both uneccessary.



This time equivalent would be Toovey and Phoenix not getting visas and much talked about reinforcements never arriving. Got to admit thats a worry in back of my mind. variation on last years bait and switch where mullaney and nielsen were signed up whilst season tickets were on sale then as soon as majority had bought season tickets, club decided they were both uneccessary.This time equivalent would be Toovey and Phoenix not getting visas and much talked about reinforcements never arriving. redeverready

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2006 9:04 pm

Posts: 14862

Location: Gods County

mat wrote: Got to admit thats a worry in back of my mind. variation on last years bait and switch where mullaney and nielsen were signed up whilst season tickets were on sale then as soon as majority had bought season tickets, club decided they were both uneccessary.



This time equivalent would be Toovey and Phoenix not getting visas and much talked about reinforcements never arriving.

Mullaney gave no indication he wasn't coming back till he told the club that the wife wanted to stop in Australia had nothing to do with the club they were as shocked as anyone as flights were booked. Mullaney gave no indication he wasn't coming back till he told the club that the wife wanted to stop in Australia had nothing to do with the club they were as shocked as anyone as flights were booked. I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.





Michael Jordan mat Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm

Posts: 9022

Location: bradford

redeverready wrote: Mullaney gave no indication he wasn't coming back till he told the club that the wife wanted to stop in Australia had nothing to do with the club they were as shocked as anyone as flights were booked.

Mullaney situation I had some sympathy for club but it was decision not to take up 2nd year option on Nielsen that really annoyed. Mullaney situation I had some sympathy for club but it was decision not to take up 2nd year option on Nielsen that really annoyed. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullsmad, colly226, dddooommm, josefw, Nothus, paulwalker71, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rugbyreddog, thepimp007, tikkabull, Yahoo [Bot] and 322 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 58 posts • Page 6 of 6 Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,520,055 1,858 75,761 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 16th Feb : 20:00 SL-R11 HUDDERSFIELD v SALFORD TV Fri 17th Feb : 20:00 SL-R11 LEIGH v LEEDS TV Sat 18th Feb : 18:00 CH-R3 SHEFFIELD v DEWSBURY Sat 18th Feb : 20:00 WCC-R1 WARRINGTON v BRISBANE TV Sun 19th Feb : 15:00 CH-R3 HALIFAX v SHEFFIELD Sun 19th Feb : 15:00 WCC-R1 WIGAN v CRONULLA TV Sun 19th Feb : 15:00 CH-R3 BATLEY v FEATHERSTONE Sun 19th Feb : 15:00 CH-R3 ROCHDALE v HULL KR Sun 19th Feb : 15:00 CH-R3 SWINTON v BRADFORD Sun 19th Feb : 15:00 CH-R3 OLDHAM v LONDON Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 HULL FC v CATALANS TV > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 HUDDERSFIELD v WAKEFIELD < Fri 24th Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 WIGAN v WIDNES TV Fri 24th Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 LEIGH v ST. HELENS Fri 24th Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 LEEDS v SALFORD



























