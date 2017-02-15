|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
I thought it was common knowledge that they aren't sugar daddies?
Neil's far from skint, but wtf is that to do with us?
Then maybe you can't read, as the concerns have been very plainly expressed by many including that they find it difficult to understand why Cha-Low got the gig, nobody knows what the plan is, Cha-Low are doing or saying nothing to make us feel any easier, and the multi-million insolvency in NZ is hardly confidence-inspiring. What with all the very public complaints about the admin and new club process, the stories that bidders with real money to put in were fscked off etc., the claims that the RFL have engineered the whole thing, all combine to make me ultra-suspicious and I fear for the future existence of our club.
That's my mindset. If you don't get any aspect I'll be happy to explain further.
The bidders with real money had no regard to the rugby side of things. Why do you think they offered so little to the creditors that liquidation was the better option? They wanted the Odsal site that's it. If they were truly serious they would have bought the club outright. Retained the better part of the squad and redeveloped the Odsal site. Alas they did not. They didn't even offer a slightly better offer than liquidation either.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 12:18 pm
Like Bull Boy 2011 I believe all the so called big money bids were after Odsal not the club, maybe that's why the RL backed out of allowing them to buy the club. Didn't those who bought Wasps then buy Coventry City's ground and banish City to play elsewhere.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 12:23 pm
ifallwerelikemumby wrote:
Like Bull Boy 2011 I believe all the so called big money bids were after Odsal not the club, maybe that's why the RL backed out of allowing them to buy the club. Didn't those who bought Wasps then buy Coventry City's ground and banish City to play elsewhere.
For once I will applaud the RFL. They took the Odsal lease off the table and said whoever was successful then they would open discussions on Odsal. Meaning that anyone wanting it HAD to ensure they bought the Bulls and stuck to any criteria (I believe it was 2-3 years sustainability and RL in Bradford) before they even had discussions regarding the ONLY thing they wanted (land for development).
Wed Feb 15, 2017 1:00 pm
Interesting debate between the glass half full and almost empty factions.
Sunday was pretty dismal - everything seemed to conspire against us including the weather which was made for their big forwards. Very frustrating to see big Samir making yards for fun, having been our player just 2 years ago. To me he looked promising then but as with many Lowes/Ferres signings seemed to disappear without being given a fair chance.
Leon looked uninterested - maybe carring an injury but certainly not behaving like a captain.
Most worrying of all was the pre-match interview I heard on BCB with Toovey who said "if
I stay on and become Bradford coach" - suggesting that he's having second thoughts aleady. I couldn't help but cast my mind back to being on Manly beach last September and thinking "why the hell would he come here". He clearly didn't know what he was taking on and i'm beginning to think the visa is a smokescreen. According to today's T&A even Leigh Beattie doesn't know what is going on.
I really really do hope that Cha- Lowe have a plan for us to at least compete this season and go down fighting with Toovey in charge - but the deafening silence is beginning to give me great doubts and think that we're all heading for even more heartache. Of course if Toovey gets his visa and we get a couple of big forwards in from New Zealand it could all look a lot rosier in a few weeks time??
Wed Feb 15, 2017 1:52 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
The bidders with real money had no regard to the rugby side of things. Why do you think they offered so little to the creditors that liquidation was the better option? They wanted the Odsal site that's it. If they were truly serious they would have bought the club outright. Retained the better part of the squad and redeveloped the Odsal site. Alas they did not. They didn't even offer a slightly better offer than liquidation either.
You seem to be a naïve person. Buying the club outright would have involved taking on £2m plus of debt. Do you really think anyone would do that?
How was liquidation a "better option"? I don't believe any creditor will get any more than pence out of the liquidation, if anything at all, because they hardly ever do. Certainly, the creditors won't now get a penny from Cha-Low so I'm struggling to see what's "better". No doubt you can clarify.
And who "wanted the Odsal site that's it", and what evidence do you have for claiming this?
Wed Feb 15, 2017 2:17 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
You seem to be a naïve person. Buying the club outright would have involved taking on £2m plus of debt. Do you really think anyone would do that?
How was liquidation a "better option"? I don't believe any creditor will get any more than pence out of the liquidation, if anything at all, because they hardly ever do. Certainly, the creditors won't now get a penny from Cha-Low so I'm struggling to see what's "better". No doubt you can clarify.
And who "wanted the Odsal site that's it", and what evidence do you have for claiming this?
Far from naive pal. I am aware they would have taken on the debt. And if they were truly serious about saving the Bradford club and had 'mega money' aka a sugar daddy. This would have been pocket change. Especially those we were linked with at the time (Leo Group, Gareth Roberts etc). So yes. They would have done that if the RL club was at the forefront of their minds. Funny though how all these big names were involved right up until the RFL pulled the offer of the Odsal lease and were willing to negotiate after the club had been guaranteed survival.
Liquidation was the better option because legally the administrators HAVE to find the best option for the creditors. If there was a viable option delivered to the administrators they would have had to accept. The offers may have been 10p in the £1. Liquidation and selling off assets may have given the creditors 12p in the £1 from selling off assets. Plus the administrator clearly stated in one of his press releases that liquidation would have provided the creditors with more money then any of the tabled offers.
Obviously the creditors won't get anything from Cha-Low as they created a brand new company
What ties do they have to the Marc Green owned company? Why do you think there are numerous liable cases against Green? So that some creditors may get some money back or at least ensure he is prosecuted for his wrong doings.
Anyone with half a brain wouldn't come out right and claim that they only wanted Odsal. That would scupper any chance they had of gaining that lease from the RFL. Sawrij had no connection with the Bulls, didn't bid once before in previous 3 admins and wasn't even rumoured this time around until the Odsal lease and land were evaluated somewhere in the millions and then talk of selling the lease to potential owners, well Sawrij jumped on that and suddenly he's a bidder. Roberts needs a new ground for Park Avenue to progress. They are stuck where they are based on their ground (results aside). Again no interest in the Bulls or RL but the ground.
Tell me. When the RFL pulled the Odsal lease from the deal. And were willing to negotiate that as a separate deal after the Bulls had been saved. Who said yes, RL is our priority here and we want the club and RL to thrive? Lamb? Wanted the fans to own the club which wouldn't have been sustainable. So where did Sawrij, Roberts and the others go? Surely even you can't be that naive.
As sad as it sounds. That Odsal ground is a millstone financially, yes but the land it lays on is in prime development location. And because the RFL own the lease I think that's what saved us. If they hadn't have played hardball we wouldn't have been looking at a brand new spanking stadium anyway with a financially secure Bulls. Saying that it is now in the RFL's best interests to keep Odsal. They are looking to relocate, they already own a lease to a site, win win for them.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 2:26 pm
But I digress. We are where we are and we constantly are going over the same things over and over again.
The plan I assume, is to keep costs down and be more financially viable than previous years. ChaLow have done this by bringing in sponsors, slashing the wage bill massively and the RFL reducing our rent.
To me these are good signs off the field. Yes I do believe they are hand picked by the RFL, for what reasons only Rimmer and Wood will know. But I choose to believe that these two will be good enough to sustain this club and are not too bothered about the lease at this time. Thus allowing the RFL to profit on it in a few years when the rugby side of things wears out. I think between now and then ChaLow will get some money in
Wed Feb 15, 2017 2:28 pm
Wed Feb 15, 2017 2:32 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
You seem to be a naïve person. Buying the club outright would have involved taking on £2m plus of debt. Do you really think anyone would do that?
How was liquidation a "better option"? I don't believe any creditor will get any more than pence out of the liquidation, if anything at all, because they hardly ever do. Certainly, the creditors won't now get a penny from Cha-Low so I'm struggling to see what's "better". No doubt you can clarify.
And who "wanted the Odsal site that's it", and what evidence do you have for claiming this?
Taken from T+A dated 13th December 2016, doesn't really give any details as such but the last paragraph is interesting, and throughout no talk from Roberts about 'saving the Bulls' and allowing 'RL to prosper'. It's all about BPA, improving a ground, leaving a legacy from him and BPA:He was back in Bradford last week and is believed to have held talks with the council regarding the future of Horsfall Stadium.
Roberts has pumped money into Avenue but wants to leave a legacy for the future as a self-sufficient community club. Under his ownership, they have set up a new academy and there are big plans to develop the ground.
He is due to return to England again at the end of next month for Avenue’s community benefit society annual meeting.
There has been frequent talk of a link with Avenue and the Bulls – and news of Roberts’ interest will lift fans who are becoming increasingly anxious as the administration period stretches into a fifth week.
Pettit’s optimism for a swift resolution is not matched by Odsal supporters. There are also thought to be concerns within some of the interested parties about the process.
Creditors owed money by the club must still vote on whether to accept the winning bid.
But any deal promising to pay them back in the shortest time is more likely to be of the speculative property-based variety and would not necessarily be the best for safeguarding rugby league in Bradford.
