Ferocious Aardvark wrote: You seem to be a naïve person. Buying the club outright would have involved taking on £2m plus of debt. Do you really think anyone would do that?



How was liquidation a "better option"? I don't believe any creditor will get any more than pence out of the liquidation, if anything at all, because they hardly ever do. Certainly, the creditors won't now get a penny from Cha-Low so I'm struggling to see what's "better". No doubt you can clarify.



And who "wanted the Odsal site that's it", and what evidence do you have for claiming this?

Far from naive pal. I am aware they would have taken on the debt. And if they were truly serious about saving the Bradford club and had 'mega money' aka a sugar daddy. This would have been pocket change. Especially those we were linked with at the time (Leo Group, Gareth Roberts etc). So yes. They would have done that if the RL club was at the forefront of their minds. Funny though how all these big names were involved right up until the RFL pulled the offer of the Odsal lease and were willing to negotiate after the club had been guaranteed survival.Liquidation was the better option because legally the administrators HAVE to find the best option for the creditors. If there was a viable option delivered to the administrators they would have had to accept. The offers may have been 10p in the £1. Liquidation and selling off assets may have given the creditors 12p in the £1 from selling off assets. Plus the administrator clearly stated in one of his press releases that liquidation would have provided the creditors with more money then any of the tabled offers.Obviously the creditors won't get anything from Cha-Low as they created a brand new companyWhat ties do they have to the Marc Green owned company? Why do you think there are numerous liable cases against Green? So that some creditors may get some money back or at least ensure he is prosecuted for his wrong doings.Anyone with half a brain wouldn't come out right and claim that they only wanted Odsal. That would scupper any chance they had of gaining that lease from the RFL. Sawrij had no connection with the Bulls, didn't bid once before in previous 3 admins and wasn't even rumoured this time around until the Odsal lease and land were evaluated somewhere in the millions and then talk of selling the lease to potential owners, well Sawrij jumped on that and suddenly he's a bidder. Roberts needs a new ground for Park Avenue to progress. They are stuck where they are based on their ground (results aside). Again no interest in the Bulls or RL but the ground.Tell me. When the RFL pulled the Odsal lease from the deal. And were willing to negotiate that as a separate deal after the Bulls had been saved. Who said yes, RL is our priority here and we want the club and RL to thrive? Lamb? Wanted the fans to own the club which wouldn't have been sustainable. So where did Sawrij, Roberts and the others go? Surely even you can't be that naive.As sad as it sounds. That Odsal ground is a millstone financially, yes but the land it lays on is in prime development location. And because the RFL own the lease I think that's what saved us. If they hadn't have played hardball we wouldn't have been looking at a brand new spanking stadium anyway with a financially secure Bulls. Saying that it is now in the RFL's best interests to keep Odsal. They are looking to relocate, they already own a lease to a site, win win for them.