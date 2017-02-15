WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Whats the plan?

Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:59 am
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
I thought it was common knowledge that they aren't sugar daddies?

Neil's far from skint, but wtf is that to do with us?

Then maybe you can't read, as the concerns have been very plainly expressed by many including that they find it difficult to understand why Cha-Low got the gig, nobody knows what the plan is, Cha-Low are doing or saying nothing to make us feel any easier, and the multi-million insolvency in NZ is hardly confidence-inspiring. What with all the very public complaints about the admin and new club process, the stories that bidders with real money to put in were fscked off etc., the claims that the RFL have engineered the whole thing, all combine to make me ultra-suspicious and I fear for the future existence of our club.

That's my mindset. If you don't get any aspect I'll be happy to explain further.


The bidders with real money had no regard to the rugby side of things. Why do you think they offered so little to the creditors that liquidation was the better option? They wanted the Odsal site that's it. If they were truly serious they would have bought the club outright. Retained the better part of the squad and redeveloped the Odsal site. Alas they did not. They didn't even offer a slightly better offer than liquidation either.
Re: Whats the plan?

Wed Feb 15, 2017 12:18 pm
Like Bull Boy 2011 I believe all the so called big money bids were after Odsal not the club, maybe that's why the RL backed out of allowing them to buy the club. Didn't those who bought Wasps then buy Coventry City's ground and banish City to play elsewhere.
Re: Whats the plan?

Wed Feb 15, 2017 12:23 pm
ifallwerelikemumby wrote:
Like Bull Boy 2011 I believe all the so called big money bids were after Odsal not the club, maybe that's why the RL backed out of allowing them to buy the club. Didn't those who bought Wasps then buy Coventry City's ground and banish City to play elsewhere.


For once I will applaud the RFL. They took the Odsal lease off the table and said whoever was successful then they would open discussions on Odsal. Meaning that anyone wanting it HAD to ensure they bought the Bulls and stuck to any criteria (I believe it was 2-3 years sustainability and RL in Bradford) before they even had discussions regarding the ONLY thing they wanted (land for development).
Re: Whats the plan?

Wed Feb 15, 2017 1:00 pm
Interesting debate between the glass half full and almost empty factions.
Sunday was pretty dismal - everything seemed to conspire against us including the weather which was made for their big forwards. Very frustrating to see big Samir making yards for fun, having been our player just 2 years ago. To me he looked promising then but as with many Lowes/Ferres signings seemed to disappear without being given a fair chance.
Leon looked uninterested - maybe carring an injury but certainly not behaving like a captain.
Most worrying of all was the pre-match interview I heard on BCB with Toovey who said "if I stay on and become Bradford coach" - suggesting that he's having second thoughts aleady. I couldn't help but cast my mind back to being on Manly beach last September and thinking "why the hell would he come here". He clearly didn't know what he was taking on and i'm beginning to think the visa is a smokescreen. According to today's T&A even Leigh Beattie doesn't know what is going on.
I really really do hope that Cha- Lowe have a plan for us to at least compete this season and go down fighting with Toovey in charge - but the deafening silence is beginning to give me great doubts and think that we're all heading for even more heartache. Of course if Toovey gets his visa and we get a couple of big forwards in from New Zealand it could all look a lot rosier in a few weeks time?? :? :PRAY: :WALL:
