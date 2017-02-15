Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
I thought it was common knowledge that they aren't sugar daddies?
Neil's far from skint, but wtf is that to do with us?
Then maybe you can't read, as the concerns have been very plainly expressed by many including that they find it difficult to understand why Cha-Low got the gig, nobody knows what the plan is, Cha-Low are doing or saying nothing to make us feel any easier, and the multi-million insolvency in NZ is hardly confidence-inspiring. What with all the very public complaints about the admin and new club process, the stories that bidders with real money to put in were fscked off etc., the claims that the RFL have engineered the whole thing, all combine to make me ultra-suspicious and I fear for the future existence of our club.
That's my mindset. If you don't get any aspect I'll be happy to explain further.
Neil's far from skint, but wtf is that to do with us?
Then maybe you can't read, as the concerns have been very plainly expressed by many including that they find it difficult to understand why Cha-Low got the gig, nobody knows what the plan is, Cha-Low are doing or saying nothing to make us feel any easier, and the multi-million insolvency in NZ is hardly confidence-inspiring. What with all the very public complaints about the admin and new club process, the stories that bidders with real money to put in were fscked off etc., the claims that the RFL have engineered the whole thing, all combine to make me ultra-suspicious and I fear for the future existence of our club.
That's my mindset. If you don't get any aspect I'll be happy to explain further.
The bidders with real money had no regard to the rugby side of things. Why do you think they offered so little to the creditors that liquidation was the better option? They wanted the Odsal site that's it. If they were truly serious they would have bought the club outright. Retained the better part of the squad and redeveloped the Odsal site. Alas they did not. They didn't even offer a slightly better offer than liquidation either.