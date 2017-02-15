if

Interesting debate between the glass half full and almost empty factions.Sunday was pretty dismal - everything seemed to conspire against us including the weather which was made for their big forwards. Very frustrating to see big Samir making yards for fun, having been our player just 2 years ago. To me he looked promising then but as with many Lowes/Ferres signings seemed to disappear without being given a fair chance.Leon looked uninterested - maybe carring an injury but certainly not behaving like a captain.Most worrying of all was the pre-match interview I heard on BCB with Toovey who said "I stay on and become Bradford coach" - suggesting that he's having second thoughts aleady. I couldn't help but cast my mind back to being on Manly beach last September and thinking "why the hell would he come here". He clearly didn't know what he was taking on and i'm beginning to think the visa is a smokescreen. According to today's T&A even Leigh Beattie doesn't know what is going on.I really really do hope that Cha- Lowe have a plan for us to at least compete this season and go down fighting with Toovey in charge - but the deafening silence is beginning to give me great doubts and think that we're all heading for even more heartache. Of course if Toovey gets his visa and we get a couple of big forwards in from New Zealand it could all look a lot rosier in a few weeks time??