Re: Whats the plan?

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:53 am
djhudds
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 13, 2012 8:17 pm
Posts: 139
Bulliac wrote:
I support the academy, as it's good for the game of rugby league that clubs run them.

If I were the Bulls' owner, I'd question the value of an academy to a championship club though. We, at substantial cost, bring them through the junior ranks and then will be out bid for our own juniors when they hit open age. You can't blame the kids; their pathway to being a top rugby player is blocked by the fact we are not in the top division, so clearly the lure of clubs like Huddersfield, who don't seem to have an academy, is obvious.

Maybe the RFL should say that the salary of players who came through your own academy aren't counted on the cap? That would, at least, be an incentive to those in SL who clearly do it on a shoestring. As it is, we spend a large amount bringing on players and we'll be lucky to get a season out of most of those lads, when they are still raw and rough around the edges, whilst the real benefit of our work then goes elsewhere.

Before you all jump on me, I'm not a hudds fan however wakey signed 4 of your academy, cas one, Wigan one and hull one, hudds didn't sign any of them, yes they took o'brien and mellor but hull kr took moss, sheff Chisholm Leigh Clare and burr

Re: Whats the plan?

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:08 am
bowlingboy
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 481
djhudds wrote:
Before you all jump on me, I'm not a hudds fan however wakey signed 4 of your academy, cas one, Wigan one and hull one, hudds didn't sign any of them, yes they took o'brien and mellor but hull kr took moss, sheff Chisholm Leigh Clare and burr


As gouge your own eyes out frustrating as it is and was seeing the squad been picked bare by other clubs,
The only people to blame are the previous owners...

Our home grown lads Mellor and O Brian are the hardest to take, especially to be 2nd choice at Huddersfield Eagles.

Re: Whats the plan?

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:11 am
Scarey71
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 319
Location: South of Bratfud
Probably all a load of cobblers but I was told (I know... huge sighs...) that allegedly, the RFL had told their chosen chums that 'they'd need to bide their time to get control of the club'. This was before Christmas. Before liquidation.

I've heard it from several unrelated people, but people who've been highly accurate with information before.

I suppose I am interested to know if anyone else heard this?

You'd have to assume it's not true because if it was, you'd have expected Cha-low to hit the ground running a little faster than it appears, with finances in place and a clear plan to stabilise and over-come the -12.

Re: Whats the plan?

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:31 am
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2767
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Scarey71 wrote:
Probably all a load of cobblers but I was told (I know... huge sighs...) that allegedly, the RFL had told their chosen chums that 'they'd need to bide their time to get control of the club'. This was before Christmas. Before liquidation.

I've heard it from several unrelated people, but people who've been highly accurate with information before.

I suppose I am interested to know if anyone else heard this?

You'd have to assume it's not true because if it was, you'd have expected Cha-low to hit the ground running a little faster than it appears, with finances in place and a clear plan to stabilise and over-come the -12.


If that's the case it makes sense. It's in the RFL's best interests to keep a Bradford club up and running. They have obviously chosen a 'safe' pair of hands. Therefore they are in the firing line if it goes belly up again. Nigel Wood hates us, that is fact. But the RFL need us, at least until 2019!! But (sigh) from what I have been told, a 'backer' has already been involved a little bit.

Chalmers and Lowe have cut spending, brought in sponsors and made huges statements in;

Keeping the Academy and a lot of the lads.
Re-Signing Leigh Beattie and John Bastian.
Signing Geoff Toovey.

I firmly believe they are currently assessing where we are financially. And will need to see how many season ticket sales there has been, assess the income from merchandise sales and finally evaluate what sort of walk up support they can expect (hard to judge on 1st game) before they make any more big financial decisions. We are already on the lowest funding for the Cham. We finish anywhere higher for next season we already have more money than we currently do.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Whats the plan?

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:33 am
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4280
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
It's not that they're realists, it's that they're skint realists.



You've no evidence of that whatsoever. Is Neil Hudgell skint? Because i wonder what sort of club Hull KR would be now with £150k funding.

I don't get the mind set of some supporters. 4 weeks a go we had no club. Gone. Liquidated. Christ the owners even had to fork out just to be able to be called Bradford Bulls again. The same people kicking off saying we're not signing players x y & z are probably the same ones who topped VBFGs post list on the admin thread kicking off at Marc Green for killing our club.


Some fans seem to be forgetting a few points.


1. Liquidation - this happened. We had no club or players. So that enabled the likes of KR to offer Kavanagh, Moss etc better contracts than we could. Even if KR just matched our offer. Who would you sign for. KR or the Bulls on -12?

2. Budgets - i know we've had 3 admins and a liquidation but some fans seem to think budgets don't matter. I'd have loved to still see Alex Foster and Dane Chisholm play for us. But i'll have a guess that they were on a fair whack. If we can't afford their wages then we can't afford. That doesn't make Cha-Lo crap owners. These mystery billionaire owners people keep mentioning probably don't exist. I don't buy the RFL conspiracy rubbish. Looking at the.pretty poor SL atrendances at the weekend, the RFL want ateam who attracted 4k to their game after 3 admins and a liquidation to survive.

3. Player availability. At the start of the season nearly all players are signed up. Teams aren't even going to let their fringe players go at the beginning of the season.

4. Reputation - again its alright mentioing Joseph, Foster etc but our reputation is like mud at the moment. Players didn't get paid Decemeber wages. players want stability and our reputation is we don't provide that.

Im not a Cha-Lo apologetic. If in 2 months time we still haven't recruited some forwards then by all means criticise. The point im making is i don't know if they will be good for us. There appears to be a lot of experts who think they've sussed out how much money they have and that they're bad for the Bulls because they haven't brought decent expensive players that they want within 4 weeks of rebuilding the club from scratch.

Re: Whats the plan?

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:36 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9113
Location: Bradbados
Scarey71 wrote:
Probably all a load of cobblers but I was told (I know... huge sighs...) that allegedly, the RFL had told their chosen chums that 'they'd need to bide their time to get control of the club'. This was before Christmas. Before liquidation.

I've heard it from several unrelated people, but people who've been highly accurate with information before.

I suppose I am interested to know if anyone else heard this?

You'd have to assume it's not true because if it was, you'd have expected Cha-low to hit the ground running a little faster than it appears, with finances in place and a clear plan to stabilise and over-come the -12.


I think the original plan to overcome the -12 was to have most of last year's squad still in harness at Odsal - or to be more accurate, the -12 was to prevent us having any great advantage from still having most of last year's squad.

Unfortunately reactions weren't fast enough to follow the changing circumstances, hence, due to sheer bloody mindedness at Rot Hall, we are where we are imo.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Whats the plan?

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:37 am
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2767
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Bull Mania wrote:
You've no evidence of that whatsoever. Is Neil Hudgell skint? Because i wonder what sort of club Hull KR would be now with £150k funding.

I don't get the mind set of some supporters. 4 weeks a go we had no club. Gone. Liquidated. Christ the owners even had to fork out just to be able to be called Bradford Bulls again. The same people kicking off saying we're not signing players x y & z are probably the same ones who topped VBFGs post list on the admin thread kicking off at Marc Green for killing our club.


Some fans seem to be forgetting a few points.


1. Liquidation - this happened. We had no club or players. So that enabled the likes of KR to offer Kavanagh, Moss etc better contracts than we could. Even if KR just matched our offer. Who would you sign for. KR or the Bulls on -12?

2. Budgets - i know we've had 3 admins and a liquidation but some fans seem to think budgets don't matter. I'd have loved to still see Alex Foster and Dane Chisholm play for us. But i'll have a guess that they were on a fair whack. If we can't afford their wages then we can't afford. That doesn't make Cha-Lo crap owners. These mystery billionaire owners people keep mentioning probably don't exist. I don't buy the RFL conspiracy rubbish. Looking at the.pretty poor SL atrendances at the weekend, the RFL want ateam who attracted 4k to their game after 3 admins and a liquidation to survive.

3. Player availability. At the start of the season nearly all players are signed up. Teams aren't even going to let their fringe players go at the beginning of the season.

4. Reputation - again its alright mentioing Joseph, Foster etc but our reputation is like mud at the moment. Players didn't get paid Decemeber wages. players want stability and our reputation is we don't provide that.

Im not a Cha-Lo apologetic. If in 2 months time we still haven't recruited some forwards then by all means criticise. The point im making is i don't know if they will be good for us. There appears to be a lot of experts who think they've sussed out how much money they have and that they're bad for the Bulls because they haven't brought decent expensive players that they want within 4 weeks of rebuilding the club from scratch.


:BOW: :CLAP: :CLAP:
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
