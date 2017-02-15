Ferocious Aardvark wrote: It's not that they're realists, it's that they're skint realists.

You've no evidence of that whatsoever. Is Neil Hudgell skint? Because i wonder what sort of club Hull KR would be now with £150k funding.I don't get the mind set of some supporters. 4 weeks a go we had no club. Gone. Liquidated. Christ the owners even had to fork out just to be able to be called Bradford Bulls again. The same people kicking off saying we're not signing players x y & z are probably the same ones who topped VBFGs post list on the admin thread kicking off at Marc Green for killing our club.Some fans seem to be forgetting a few points.1. Liquidation - this happened. We had no club or players. So that enabled the likes of KR to offer Kavanagh, Moss etc better contracts than we could. Even if KR just matched our offer. Who would you sign for. KR or the Bulls on -12?2. Budgets - i know we've had 3 admins and a liquidation but some fans seem to think budgets don't matter. I'd have loved to still see Alex Foster and Dane Chisholm play for us. But i'll have a guess that they were on a fair whack. If we can't afford their wages then we can't afford. That doesn't make Cha-Lo crap owners. These mystery billionaire owners people keep mentioning probably don't exist. I don't buy the RFL conspiracy rubbish. Looking at the.pretty poor SL atrendances at the weekend, the RFL want ateam who attracted 4k to their game after 3 admins and a liquidation to survive.3. Player availability. At the start of the season nearly all players are signed up. Teams aren't even going to let their fringe players go at the beginning of the season.4. Reputation - again its alright mentioing Joseph, Foster etc but our reputation is like mud at the moment. Players didn't get paid Decemeber wages. players want stability and our reputation is we don't provide that.Im not a Cha-Lo apologetic. If in 2 months time we still haven't recruited some forwards then by all means criticise. The point im making is i don't know if they will be good for us. There appears to be a lot of experts who think they've sussed out how much money they have and that they're bad for the Bulls because they haven't brought decent expensive players that they want within 4 weeks of rebuilding the club from scratch.