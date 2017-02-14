|
We signed lacking lauki when we had a pile of forwards now we have non..
The academy will be no good when we are in c1 and will not pay dividends for a couple of years if we stay where we are or achieve SL.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:27 pm
So what's the answer, sign players on inflated wages and risk going bust again in a few months . At least we now have RL folk in charge. It appears because they are not being as communicative with the fans as the fans would like, some don't trust them. I remember Green being very communicative at first. Just what happened with him. I say give them time to sort it out and remember they are starting from scratch.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:16 pm
ifallwerelikemumby wrote:
... Maybe chambers and Lowe are realists....
It's not that they're realists, it's that they're skint realists. I wouldn't care if they were surrealists, hairstylists or even unicyclists, if they had a decent amount of liquid assets to build the club.
If there is any truth in any of the reports that proliferated at the end of the admin, there were other bidders who did (claim to) have a wedge of cash available to put in. But again, a known potless bid wins the day.
It is ludicrous to whine on about "cloth cutting" without considering who's the tailor. This seems like cloth cutting bu Harold Steptoe. You must concede that if the new owner were (for example) George Soros, we could obtan some damn fine cloth.
I am surprised I would even need to state the obvious, but skint owners who bring no money to the table will never get us anywhere but the knackers yard, whether in grand style,Marc Green stylee, or death by a thousand cuts like this looks like being
Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:27 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
I agree with all you say.Which raises the question asked by many, why are they in it?
Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:06 pm
ifallwerelikemumby wrote:
Agree with this. When signing experience they need to do a job rather than wasting money on just a name. The lad we got from Leeds (Oledzki) has done more in two games than Lauaki did in 2 seasons
. Only thing Lauaki did really was one bit hit and two barnstorming runs in those 2 seasons. Whereas Oledzki offers us more minutes and more go-forward per drive.
That being said we are not winning the ruck and experience is needed in that respect.
But as mentioned before. Moore, Larroyer and a fit Ben Harrison would improve our pack massivley and give us a better chance of making yards, punching holes in defences and ultimately winning games.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:44 pm
Isn't Ben Harrison still at Warrington? I'm sure when they announced their squad numbers, they said he was still at the club but only wasn't given a number because they were expecting him to spend the season on loan (which turned out to be Leigh and never happened).
Yeah a loan deal may be on the cards, but people keep talking like he's a free agent. I don't think he is.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 9:07 am
David Thorne - Talking to The Yorkshire Post, the man who helped turnaround the fortunes of stricken Premiership rugby side Wasps, said:
“The level of professionalism I was expecting from the RFL was the same as I’d expect from the RFU but there was disparity between that expectation and reality. They are in a difficult situation, though, and it’s not easy for them. The story broke of my interest as our group had agreed to purchase the assets of Bradford Bulls Northern Limited (in administration) from the administrators after the decision was made the club could no longer trade and importantly, after advising the RFL of our intention.
“Although all the staff are made redundant, you can still make an offer to the administrator for, in effect, the intellectual property – the name, the trophies, website – which can give you a competitive edge in the process later on.
“Initially there was no opposition from the RFL who were given the opportunity to veto the process, and Bradford Bulls Capital Limited was formed. A meeting was held with the players and staff on Thursday, January 5 at Odsal Stadium. Again, contrary to media reports, the RFL were aware of this meeting and there was an RFL staff member present for most of that meeting.
“But it became clear after committing to the acquisition, the RFL changed its position. The problem was I don’t think they understood what was really going on.”
Thorne’s consortium pulled out of that transaction
The above report is why I think the relationship between Wood and our owners skewed the process, in my view there was only ever going to be one outcome from day one.
As for the reasons behind all this, its a choice of sheer incompetence or as suggested - something more sinister and/or rewarding (for some!)
For the life of me I cannot work out why anyone would up sticks to Bradford and take this mess on OR the RFL answer to the question about their previous liquidation for 24 million NZD was "A phone call to NZ cleared up the issue"!!
Fit and proper owner test my butt.
I remain suspicious and angry - but continue to support the poor sods left behind.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 9:40 am
bowlingboy wrote:
I support the academy, as it's good for the game of rugby league that clubs run them.
If I were the Bulls' owner, I'd question the value of an academy to a championship
club though. We, at substantial cost, bring them through the junior ranks and then will be out bid for our own juniors when they hit open age. You can't blame the kids; their pathway to being a top rugby player is blocked by the fact we are not in the top division, so clearly the lure of clubs like Huddersfield, who don't seem to have an academy, is obvious.
Maybe the RFL should say that the salary of players who came through your own academy aren't counted on the cap? That would, at least, be an incentive to those in SL who clearly do it on a shoestring. As it is, we spend a large amount bringing on players and we'll be lucky to get a season out of most of those lads, when they are still raw and rough around the edges, whilst the real benefit of our work then goes elsewhere.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:03 am
I was going to raise this point on twitter a minute ago but thought better of publicly slating the new owners.
Andrew Chalmers told in a interview "its going to be a struggle"
Surely once again if the RFL had done their job and picked the right bidder they should have had adequate finance in place so it wasn't a struggle?
I'm not talking about a sugar daddy either but if someone came in and invested in the team we have either the biggest of second largest support in the league, if we were successful even at championship level we would improve on this bringing in more revenue.
For me it shouldn't be about cloth cutting when there is no cloth left to cut, it should be about investing in the business to make it return even a modest profit or break even.
I respect Lowes and Chalmers RL knowledge and previous careers, but if they don't have the money to get us off the ropes why were they given the club???
This is where the theory they are RFL patsies comes into its own.
Ok we are on a tight championship budget but the likes of Joseph, Foster, Burr, Kavanagh, Moss and Chissy aren't exactly Jonathan Thurston or Cooper Cronk, and would have taken a slight cut in wages to have a job for the year.
