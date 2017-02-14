David Thorne - Talking to The Yorkshire Post, the man who helped turnaround the fortunes of stricken Premiership rugby side Wasps, said:



“The level of professionalism I was expecting from the RFL was the same as I’d expect from the RFU but there was disparity between that expectation and reality. They are in a difficult situation, though, and it’s not easy for them. The story broke of my interest as our group had agreed to purchase the assets of Bradford Bulls Northern Limited (in administration) from the administrators after the decision was made the club could no longer trade and importantly, after advising the RFL of our intention.



“Although all the staff are made redundant, you can still make an offer to the administrator for, in effect, the intellectual property – the name, the trophies, website – which can give you a competitive edge in the process later on.



“Initially there was no opposition from the RFL who were given the opportunity to veto the process, and Bradford Bulls Capital Limited was formed. A meeting was held with the players and staff on Thursday, January 5 at Odsal Stadium. Again, contrary to media reports, the RFL were aware of this meeting and there was an RFL staff member present for most of that meeting.

“But it became clear after committing to the acquisition, the RFL changed its position. The problem was I don’t think they understood what was really going on.”



Thorne’s consortium pulled out of that transaction



The above report is why I think the relationship between Wood and our owners skewed the process, in my view there was only ever going to be one outcome from day one.



As for the reasons behind all this, its a choice of sheer incompetence or as suggested - something more sinister and/or rewarding (for some!)



For the life of me I cannot work out why anyone would up sticks to Bradford and take this mess on OR the RFL answer to the question about their previous liquidation for 24 million NZD was "A phone call to NZ cleared up the issue"!!



Fit and proper owner test my butt.



I remain suspicious and angry - but continue to support the poor sods left behind.