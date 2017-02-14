|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 476
|
We signed lacking lauki when we had a pile of forwards now we have non..
The academy will be no good when we are in c1 and will not pay dividends for a couple of years if we stay where we are or achieve SL.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:27 pm
|
Joined: Mon May 14, 2012 7:53 am
Posts: 266
|
So what's the answer, sign players on inflated wages and risk going bust again in a few months . At least we now have RL folk in charge. It appears because they are not being as communicative with the fans as the fans would like, some don't trust them. I remember Green being very communicative at first. Just what happened with him. I say give them time to sort it out and remember they are starting from scratch.
|
Beer is the root of all my problems, ironically it solves them too Homer
Simpson that is
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:16 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27610Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
ifallwerelikemumby wrote:
... Maybe chambers and Lowe are realists....
It's not that they're realists, it's that they're skint realists. I wouldn't care if they were surrealists, hairstylists or even unicyclists, if they had a decent amount of liquid assets to build the club.
If there is any truth in any of the reports that proliferated at the end of the admin, there were other bidders who did (claim to) have a wedge of cash available to put in. But again, a known potless bid wins the day.
It is ludicrous to whine on about "cloth cutting" without considering who's the tailor. This seems like cloth cutting bu Harold Steptoe. You must concede that if the new owner were (for example) George Soros, we could obtan some damn fine cloth.
I am surprised I would even need to state the obvious, but skint owners who bring no money to the table will never get us anywhere but the knackers yard, whether in grand style,Marc Green stylee, or death by a thousand cuts like this looks like being
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:27 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3684Location:
Hornsea
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
It's not that they're realists, it's that they're skint realists. I wouldn't care if they were surrealists, hairstylists or even unicyclists, if they had a decent amount of liquid assets to build the club.
If there is any truth in any of the reports that proliferated at the end of the admin, there were other bidders who did (claim to) have a wedge of cash available to put in. But again, a known potless bid wins the day.
It is ludicrous to whine on about "cloth cutting" without considering who's the tailor. This seems like cloth cutting bu Harold Steptoe. You must concede that if the new owner were (for example) George Soros, we could obtan some damn fine cloth.
I am surprised I would even need to state the obvious, but skint owners who bring no money to the table will never get us anywhere but the knackers yard, whether in grand style,Marc Green stylee, or death by a thousand cuts like this looks like being
I agree with all you say.Which raises the question asked by many, why are they in it?
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:06 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2757
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
ifallwerelikemumby wrote:
I'm really surprised at some of the negative posts. How many times has the line cutting ones cloth been trotted out. Maybe chambers and Lowe are realists. New sponsors have been found, the academy is still operating, yes we need some experienced beef up front but where from, but remember when we signed an experienced forward called Luaki, how much was he on money wise for 5 minutes a game of third man in lying on.
Keep the faith it's a long season.
Agree with this. When signing experience they need to do a job rather than wasting money on just a name. The lad we got from Leeds (Oledzki) has done more in two games than Lauaki did in 2 seasons
. Only thing Lauaki did really was one bit hit and two barnstorming runs in those 2 seasons. Whereas Oledzki offers us more minutes and more go-forward per drive.
That being said we are not winning the ruck and experience is needed in that respect.
But as mentioned before. Moore, Larroyer and a fit Ben Harrison would improve our pack massivley and give us a better chance of making yards, punching holes in defences and ultimately winning games.
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ATS1, Bendybulls, Bets'y Bulls, Bramley Dog, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, chapylad, debaser, Fr13daY, HiramC, Jabebby, josefw, king benny, Nothus, pie.warrior, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Stul, zapperbull and 259 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|