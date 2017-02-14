Ferocious Aardvark wrote:

It's not that they're realists, it's that they're skint realists. I wouldn't care if they were surrealists, hairstylists or even unicyclists, if they had a decent amount of liquid assets to build the club.



If there is any truth in any of the reports that proliferated at the end of the admin, there were other bidders who did (claim to) have a wedge of cash available to put in. But again, a known potless bid wins the day.



It is ludicrous to whine on about "cloth cutting" without considering who's the tailor. This seems like cloth cutting bu Harold Steptoe. You must concede that if the new owner were (for example) George Soros, we could obtan some damn fine cloth.



I am surprised I would even need to state the obvious, but skint owners who bring no money to the table will never get us anywhere but the knackers yard, whether in grand style,Marc Green stylee, or death by a thousand cuts like this looks like being