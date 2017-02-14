So what's the answer, sign players on inflated wages and risk going bust again in a few months . At least we now have RL folk in charge. It appears because they are not being as communitive with the fans as the fans would like, some don't trust them. I remember Green being very communitive at first. Just what happened with him. I say give them time to sort it out and remember they are starting from scratch.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ATS1, Bets'y Bulls, bitterundtwistedbull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, bullocks, Bullsmad, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, HiramC, ifallwerelikemumby, josefw, paulwalker71, redeverready, riccado, ridlerbull, woolly07 and 272 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|