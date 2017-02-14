Birky bull wrote: Why employ 2V if there only there to get to the end of the season to save face for the rfl? How do we know they have no money? There isn't an supermarket of available players for them to go and sign right now. Squads were sorted at other teams over the off season period. Through mismanagement out squad was assembled a few weeks before the season started.

A question for you, who would you sign right now for the Bradford Bulls who is available and will not ask for silly wages that we can't afford ( as yet again the budget remains tight due to last years events and the rfl cutting Short funding)

I agree, bringing 2V in was definitely a coup that is being overlooked.If we think back to those annoying days over Christmas when it looked like the Bulls were down and out - I'd take this long road to recovery anytime.Our cobbled together team has only played two games; one of which the majority of us thought we would lose by 50+ but we didnt.Ok the Rochdale result was not expected - but the way they stuffed Dewsbury the week before suggests our lads didnt do that bad a job.I still think Cha&Lo will do their best to avoid us being relegated; but they dont want to make the same financial mistakes of previous owners.If we go down I will still support the club because the only other alternative is no club to support, and we were so close to that over Christmas that we know how bad it could have been.I dont blame anyone for doubting the current owners, we've been let down too many times; but personally I'll back Cha&Lo until the fat lady sings; and she's not even warming up yet.