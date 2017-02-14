WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Whats the plan?

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 4:54 pm
bowlingboy
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 475
I would forget all about ever getting back to Superleague, that ship has long since sailed.
IMHO that was Greens and Ferrets problem they tried to bypass been a good championship team and retained non performing ex SL players just becoming a lack lustre let down..

We need to become a "good" championship team to get the buzz about the place, then after a few seasons of that go for a push.
Rolling over and dying into CH1 would loose fans, in turn income get that "buzz" back some fans will return with cash in their pocket.

Speculate to accumulate with regards to the playing staff, if they had resigned Chissy the day they released season tickets a massive portion of his wage would have probably been created in the extra sales.

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 5:25 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26081
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
We're on life support to get to the end of the season. The owners have no money so I'm doubtful about any signings that will keep us up. The lads that are here will give 100% but it won't be enough to stay up without some investment in the next month at the most.

I suspect Cha-Lo are doing the RFL a favour. I had hoped that they were in it so they could unlock the finance that's in the Odsal site. That's a long term job - even if it happens. I suspect it won't. In 80 years nothing has come to fruition with Odsal. I'm a bit cynical. We haven't even had a nice artist's impression in the T&A yet.

I hope something turns up because a lot of people will lose interest if it looks like the owners aren't in it 100%.
Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:16 pm
rugbyreddog
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3681
Location: Hornsea
Whilst I would normally applaud a 5-10 year plan I am not sure there will even be a SL in that time

p.s. can someone please post a link to the blog.

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:21 pm
Fr13daY
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 324
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
Blog here: http://wobblyheadedbull.tumblr.com/post/157208779803/whats-the-plan
Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:37 pm
Birky bull

Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2016 11:54 am
Posts: 15
Why employ 2V if there only there to get to the end of the season to save face for the rfl? How do we know they have no money? There isn't an supermarket of available players for them to go and sign right now. Squads were sorted at other teams over the off season period. Through mismanagement out squad was assembled a few weeks before the season started.
A question for you, who would you sign right now for the Bradford Bulls who is available and will not ask for silly wages that we can't afford ( as yet again the budget remains tight due to last years events and the rfl cutting Short funding)

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:42 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2754
Location: Shipley, Bradford
I'd look at the fitness and availability of Ben Harrison first and foremost. Other than that I cannot think of too many experienced pack members who would be on a fair wage and would be good at this level.
Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 7:05 pm
bowlingboy
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 475
Larroyer and Moore,

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 7:41 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 296
Location: Depends whose asking
Birky bull wrote:
Why employ 2V if there only there to get to the end of the season to save face for the rfl? How do we know they have no money? There isn't an supermarket of available players for them to go and sign right now. Squads were sorted at other teams over the off season period. Through mismanagement out squad was assembled a few weeks before the season started.
A question for you, who would you sign right now for the Bradford Bulls who is available and will not ask for silly wages that we can't afford ( as yet again the budget remains tight due to last years events and the rfl cutting Short funding)


I agree, bringing 2V in was definitely a coup that is being overlooked.
If we think back to those annoying days over Christmas when it looked like the Bulls were down and out - I'd take this long road to recovery anytime.
Our cobbled together team has only played two games; one of which the majority of us thought we would lose by 50+ but we didnt.
Ok the Rochdale result was not expected - but the way they stuffed Dewsbury the week before suggests our lads didnt do that bad a job.
I still think Cha&Lo will do their best to avoid us being relegated; but they dont want to make the same financial mistakes of previous owners.
If we go down I will still support the club because the only other alternative is no club to support, and we were so close to that over Christmas that we know how bad it could have been.
I dont blame anyone for doubting the current owners, we've been let down too many times; but personally I'll back Cha&Lo until the fat lady sings; and she's not even warming up yet.

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 7:46 pm
rugbyreddog
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3681
Location: Hornsea
Fr13daY wrote:
Blog here: http://wobblyheadedbull.tumblr.com/post/157208779803/whats-the-plan

Thank you
Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bullsmad, colly226, djhudds, fifty50, GazzaBull, jockabull, le penguin, martinwildbull, NZ Bull, rambull1967, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rossybull, rugbyreddog, sandy, Smack him Jimmy, The Devil's Advocate and 268 guests

