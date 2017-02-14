We're on life support to get to the end of the season. The owners have no money so I'm doubtful about any signings that will keep us up. The lads that are here will give 100% but it won't be enough to stay up without some investment in the next month at the most.



I suspect Cha-Lo are doing the RFL a favour. I had hoped that they were in it so they could unlock the finance that's in the Odsal site. That's a long term job - even if it happens. I suspect it won't. In 80 years nothing has come to fruition with Odsal. I'm a bit cynical. We haven't even had a nice artist's impression in the T&A yet.



I hope something turns up because a lot of people will lose interest if it looks like the owners aren't in it 100%.