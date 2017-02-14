I would forget all about ever getting back to Superleague, that ship has long since sailed.

IMHO that was Greens and Ferrets problem they tried to bypass been a good championship team and retained non performing ex SL players just becoming a lack lustre let down..



We need to become a "good" championship team to get the buzz about the place, then after a few seasons of that go for a push.

Rolling over and dying into CH1 would loose fans, in turn income get that "buzz" back some fans will return with cash in their pocket.



Speculate to accumulate with regards to the playing staff, if they had resigned Chissy the day they released season tickets a massive portion of his wage would have probably been created in the extra sales.