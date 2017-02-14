I was told years ago that the RFL plan was to kill off the Bulls. I thought it was mad.



Whether or not it is the plan, that is in serious danger of being the outcome.



I was pleased we got 4K v. Rochdale but frankly the attendances will slowly tail off if we have that to watch all season. We won't win a game.



The year will be a financial disaster saved only by the rumoured deals re rent and maintenance with RFL, but once we are in the lower division, there is nowhere to go. The crowds will not pay for anything other than a team for that level, and sooner or later the ends won't meet and we will die a quiet and final death.



Sorry to be all gloom and doom but the thing which alarms me is here we have 2 NZ guys who have beaten off al;l comers to get the gig, yet they are treating the fans as an inconvenient afterthought. It's one thing not coming out with the standard new owner banal bullcrap, about how we're on the verge of great things etc., but the way they are behaving in terms of no news, no comms, no statements, no money, no signings, nothing, is just depressing.



Nobody really has a clue who they are, or what the plan is, and sadly the RFL close-them-down theory is as good a fit as any, and better than most.



And I was told, but refused to believe it.