Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:08 pm
bowlingboy
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 473
After reading Wobbly heads well written Blog the question is raised "what is the plan?"

There is the conspiracy theory based view that Chalmers and Lowe are RFL imposters to simply fulfil this years fixtures and drop us into oblivion there after.

or

or the view they genuinely wanting to rebuild the club from the foundations up.

There is already a bit of a militant defence by some fans saying there is nobody to sign etc but to be honest I think there maybe if you are willing to part with some green.

I am torn between the two schools of thought at the minute as I would have loved to have seen some players that walked after the takeover taken back on to give us a fighting chance & there has been promises of some replacements for 3 weeks "next week" with nobody we need appearing.

What do you guys think??

Re: Whats the plan?

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:39 pm
fifty50
Joined: Tue Jul 03, 2012 6:14 pm
Posts: 173
Location: Near West Yorkshire International Airport
The first option isn't really a conspiracy theory, its what's actually happening. They are not necessarily RFL imposters but there by the grace of the RFL to fulfil the fixtures.
Re: Whats the plan?

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:53 pm
bowlingboy
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 473
fifty50 wrote:
The first option isn't really a conspiracy theory, its what's actually happening. They are not necessarily RFL imposters but there by the grace of the RFL to fulfil the fixtures.


They don't seem to be tearing up trees to bring in the cavalry do they?

Re: Whats the plan?

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:55 pm
Greg Florimos Boots
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7348
From an outsiders view the plan has to be to go down fighting this year. If you are seen to be surrendering it will take too many off the fan base and suddenly you are heading towards 1000 crowds and from that point it is difficult to get back. Go down putting up a fight you will still lose some fans but not as many and this should give you the best chance of coming straight back up especially as you will have more financial clout than any other team down there and you will also have the advantage that you know you will be playing in that division long before anyone else so can get players tied up quicker. This is all of course dependant on overheads off the field not been too much in which case its going to be a struggle either way.

Re: Whats the plan?

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:00 pm
bowlingboy
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 473
Sickening really..

Re: Whats the plan?

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:25 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27609
Location: MACS0647-JD
I was told years ago that the RFL plan was to kill off the Bulls. I thought it was mad.

Whether or not it is the plan, that is in serious danger of being the outcome.

I was pleased we got 4K v. Rochdale but frankly the attendances will slowly tail off if we have that to watch all season. We won't win a game.

The year will be a financial disaster saved only by the rumoured deals re rent and maintenance with RFL, but once we are in the lower division, there is nowhere to go. The crowds will not pay for anything other than a team for that level, and sooner or later the ends won't meet and we will die a quiet and final death.

Sorry to be all gloom and doom but the thing which alarms me is here we have 2 NZ guys who have beaten off al;l comers to get the gig, yet they are treating the fans as an inconvenient afterthought. It's one thing not coming out with the standard new owner banal bullcrap, about how we're on the verge of great things etc., but the way they are behaving in terms of no news, no comms, no statements, no money, no signings, nothing, is just depressing.

Nobody really has a clue who they are, or what the plan is, and sadly the RFL close-them-down theory is as good a fit as any, and better than most.

And I was told, but refused to believe it.
Re: Whats the plan?

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:27 pm
tigertot
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14816
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
bowlingboy wrote:
After reading Wobbly heads well written Blog the question is raised "what is the plan?"

There is the conspiracy theory based view that Chalmers and Lowe are RFL imposters to simply fulfil this years fixtures and drop us into oblivion there after.


Someone at the club told me it's a Hetherington funded ploy to get Toovey a year's experience before he takes over Leeds at the end of this year.
Re: Whats the plan?

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:36 pm
bowlingboy
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 473
tigertot wrote:
Someone at the club told me it's a Hetherington funded ploy to get Toovey a year's experience before he takes over Leeds at the end of this year.


I can't see that a they would just sack Mc Dermott and bring him in, experience of the championship is not lie superleague he may as well have come on a holiday visa and got a season ticket for Leeds.

As FA says the lack of communication is the killer, nobody knows where we are, there was a piece in the programme Sunday saying players are imminent and still nothing, I have the feeling Sunday is going to come and go with no new landings at Odsal.

I also agree with FA is they think they will get away with not bringing anyone in and still get 4k crowds I would think again as the novelty factor of actually having a club will wear off very quick, loosing to Rochdale is bearable if things are to improve... if its more of the same for the foreseeable I would have to say i'm out season ticket or not.

