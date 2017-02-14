After reading Wobbly heads well written Blog the question is raised "what is the plan?"



There is the conspiracy theory based view that Chalmers and Lowe are RFL imposters to simply fulfil this years fixtures and drop us into oblivion there after.



or



or the view they genuinely wanting to rebuild the club from the foundations up.



There is already a bit of a militant defence by some fans saying there is nobody to sign etc but to be honest I think there maybe if you are willing to part with some green.



I am torn between the two schools of thought at the minute as I would have loved to have seen some players that walked after the takeover taken back on to give us a fighting chance & there has been promises of some replacements for 3 weeks "next week" with nobody we need appearing.



What do you guys think??