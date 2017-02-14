|
Referee: J Smith
Touch Judges: L Moore P Brooke
Reserve Referee: Andrew Smith
Reserve Touch Judge: G Jones
Video Referee: B Thaler
M Com: P Hewitt
Time Keeper: A Mills
Tue Feb 14, 2017 1:36 pm
Well I hope Mr Thaler is on better form this week. Two of his "non" decisions were clearly wrong last Friday.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:00 pm
Brian you are quite right. It's annoying when they spend so much time reviewing it,then get it wrong.
I also don't see the point in Stuart Cummings constantly defending the refs decisions when he clearly isn't always right. I didn't hear him say that Mc Shane should have been sin binned for that spear tackle.We have the ref,video ref,touch judges,Mr Cummins & it goes on report. Also,who informed Mr Hicks to reverse his decision after giving Leigh a penalty then changing his mind?
Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:18 pm
Is Stuart Cummins still employed by the RFL, or is he employed by Sky Sports?
Is it relevant?
Only in that you quoted him along with the ref, video ref and touch judges.
Sorry Alan,I only quoted him due to his previous positions held.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:33 pm
Cheers Cokey. Mind you, the rate the SL refs are packing in, they may be inviting him back!
Oh no,don't say that.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:51 am
|
Strong ref Jack Smith.He'll call it as he sees it.
