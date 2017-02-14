WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:23 pm
Cokey
Referee: J Smith
Touch Judges: L Moore P Brooke
Reserve Referee: Andrew Smith
Reserve Touch Judge: G Jones
Video Referee: B Thaler
M Com: P Hewitt
Time Keeper: A Mills
Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 1:36 pm
Well I hope Mr Thaler is on better form this week. Two of his "non" decisions were clearly wrong last Friday.

Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:00 pm
Cokey
Brian Wood wrote:
Well I hope Mr Thaler is on better form this week. Two of his "non" decisions were clearly wrong last Friday.



Brian you are quite right. It's annoying when they spend so much time reviewing it,then get it wrong.
I also don't see the point in Stuart Cummings constantly defending the refs decisions when he clearly isn't always right. I didn't hear him say that Mc Shane should have been sin binned for that spear tackle.We have the ref,video ref,touch judges,Mr Cummins & it goes on report. Also,who informed Mr Hicks to reverse his decision after giving Leigh a penalty then changing his mind?
Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:18 pm
Cokey wrote:
Brian you are quite right. It's annoying when they spend so much time reviewing it,then get it wrong.
I also don't see the point in Stuart Cummings constantly defending the refs decisions when he clearly isn't always right. I didn't hear him say that Mc Shane should have been sin binned for that spear tackle.We have the ref,video ref,touch judges,Mr Cummins & it goes on report. Also,who informed Mr Hicks to reverse his decision after giving Leigh a penalty then changing his mind?


Is Stuart Cummins still employed by the RFL, or is he employed by Sky Sports?

Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:32 pm
Cokey
Alan wrote:
Is Stuart Cummins still employed by the RFL, or is he employed by Sky Sports?


Is it relevant?
Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:53 pm
Cokey wrote:
Is it relevant?


Only in that you quoted him along with the ref, video ref and touch judges.

Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:19 pm
Cokey
Alan wrote:
Only in that you quoted him along with the ref, video ref and touch judges.



Sorry Alan,I only quoted him due to his previous positions held. :thumb:
Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:33 pm
Cokey wrote:
Sorry Alan,I only quoted him due to his previous positions held. :thumb:


Cheers Cokey. Mind you, the rate the SL refs are packing in, they may be inviting him back! :shock:

Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:35 pm
Cokey
Alan wrote:
Cheers Cokey. Mind you, the rate the SL refs are packing in, they may be inviting him back! :shock:



Oh no,don't say that. :PRAY: :D
Re: Friday's Officials

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:51 am
atomic
Brian Wood wrote:
Well I hope Mr Thaler is on better form this week. Two of his "non" decisions were clearly wrong last Friday.


Strong ref Jack Smith.He'll call it as he sees it.
