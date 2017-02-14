Brian Wood wrote:
Well I hope Mr Thaler is on better form this week. Two of his "non" decisions were clearly wrong last Friday.
Brian you are quite right. It's annoying when they spend so much time reviewing it,then get it wrong.
I also don't see the point in Stuart Cummings constantly defending the refs decisions when he clearly isn't always right. I didn't hear him say that Mc Shane should have been sin binned for that spear tackle.We have the ref,video ref,touch judges,Mr Cummins & it goes on report. Also,who informed Mr Hicks to reverse his decision after giving Leigh a penalty then changing his mind?
