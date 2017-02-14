WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Staying onside at kicks

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:53 am
Ok then, the second bee in my bonnet from the weekend.....

The rules of the game state, in the section on taking a Penalty Kick :

Position of Players 3. Players of the kicker’s team must be behind the ball when it is kicked.
Players of the team opposing the kicker shall retire to their own goal line or ten metres or more from the mark towards their own goal line and shall not make any attempt to interfere with or distract the attention of the kicker.
They may advance after the ball has been kicked.

The same rule applies to conversions (it states the opposition players shall remain outside the field of play).

Every kick that Sneyd took on Sunday, the Wakefield players set off forwards as soon as he started his run up. At times they were only 5 yards in front of him when his foot made contact with the ball. Personally I would like refs to take action on this, as we are not rugby union.
One day someone will miss a match-winning kick due to this interference.

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 1:06 pm
Not disputing you might have a point but if your getting this angry after one game you might not see the season out. Relax and enjoy the good parts 8)

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:00 pm
threepennystander wrote:
Not disputing you might have a point but if your getting this angry after one game you might not see the season out. Relax and enjoy the good parts 8)



LOL - good advice !!

:ROCKS:

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 7:09 pm
it annoys me too, sneyd does take his time though so our lads were probably just trying to stave off frost bite!! :)

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:49 am
You might want to start paying closer attention to your own boys too

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:15 am
bentleberry wrote:
You might want to start paying closer attention to your own boys too


:lol:

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:33 am
Unfortunately it's something all teams have started doing.
