Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:40 am
John_D
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30481
Location: The commentary box
Early news. Albert Kelly won't play. Submitted an EGP against his charge from the weekend and misses through suspension.

Re: Hull (a) - Chris Greenland

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:33 pm
John_D
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30481
Location: The commentary box
Squad:
Broughton, Inu, Williame, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Gregory Bird, Bousquet, Garcia, Bosc, Baitieri, Duport, Simon, Thornley, Da Costa.

That actually looks pretty good

Re: Hull (a) - Chris Greenland

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:40 pm
Jimmythecuckoo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 2898
Location: Peterborough
Enjoy the big match preview on the "BytheminRugbyL" podcast tomorrow and marvel at my Southerners accent :) !!!

Re: Hull (a) - Chris Greenland

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 9:17 am
Jimmythecuckoo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 2898
Location: Peterborough
http://freeteams.com/EnglishDragons/new ... ory=158894

Re: Hull (a) - Chris Greenland

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:34 am
Jimmythecuckoo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 2898
Location: Peterborough
http://www.bytheminute.co/podcasts/bytheminrugbyl/490

Listen to the bants :)

Re: Hull (a) - Chris Greenland

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:46 am
John_D
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30481
Location: The commentary box
Hull squad:

Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Ellis, Connor, Green, Thompson, Washbrook, Michaels, Manu, Bowden, Turgut.

Not too shabby either

Re: Hull (a) - Chris Greenland

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:02 pm
John_D
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30481
Location: The commentary box
Jimmythecuckoo wrote:
http://www.bytheminute.co/podcasts/bytheminrugbyl/490

Listen to the bants :)

You forgot the win in the Cup at Hull

Re: Hull (a) - Chris Greenland

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:45 pm
JonB95
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 30, 2011 8:44 pm
Posts: 1789
What a gutsy win in such an ugly old game. Walsh at the heart of everything, Bird and Casty inspirational. Much to work on in attack but still...promising

Re: Hull (a) - Chris Greenland

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:33 am
lewis9966
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jun 05, 2015 11:09 am
Posts: 396
JonB95 wrote:
What a gutsy win in such an ugly old game. Walsh at the heart of everything, Bird and Casty inspirational. Much to work on in attack but still...promising



agree. casty was a monster. myler was very good also.

down to a 1 man bench for the 2nd half. incredible.

agree re attack. but i reckon that will come. a lot of new players and bosc at full back. hopefully we get gigot back soon

Re: Hull (a) - Chris Greenland

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:08 am
John_D
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30481
Location: The commentary box
Unprettily impressive

Users browsing this forum: Jimmythecuckoo, John_D, lewis9966 and 33 guests

c}