JonB95 wrote: What a gutsy win in such an ugly old game. Walsh at the heart of everything, Bird and Casty inspirational. Much to work on in attack but still...promising

agree. casty was a monster. myler was very good also.down to a 1 man bench for the 2nd half. incredible.agree re attack. but i reckon that will come. a lot of new players and bosc at full back. hopefully we get gigot back soon